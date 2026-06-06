Bahamas: Woman hospitalised after stabbing in Nassau

Police in Nassau are investigating after a 61-year-old woman was stabbed near Lake Cunningham and admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

Bahamas: Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left a 61-year-old woman hospitalised with severe injuries on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, police received information that a woman with a visible stab wound went to a business establishment on Wuff Road shortly after 10:00 am. Officers were immediately sent to the location.

When the police arrived on the scene, they spoke to the injured woman who told them that she was attacked by two men in the John F. Kennedy Drive near Lake Cunningham. The victim also said that the suspects were people to whom her boyfriend allegedly owes money.

The woman said that the men attacked her and they also stabbed her in the throat before they left the location.

Emergency Medical Services teams also responded to the scene and provided the woman with primary care. The victim was then taken to the hospital for further medical care.

Hospital staff later admitted the woman to the trauma unit. Authorities have described her injuries as very serious.

Police are still looking into the incident, as they are trying to track down the suspects. The Royal Bahamas Police Force is also asking individuals with any information on the case to contact them.

Locals have turned to social media to share their sympathies and ask the police to question the woman’s boyfriend. One individual said, “The boyfriend need to come clean as to who is responsible and also to what nefarious activities he be up to,” while another stated, "So she got stabbed in lake Cunningham area then travelled to Wulff road where she then decided to report the incident. Sounds made up.”