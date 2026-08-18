Criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal arrested in Mayfair with heavy cash

Reports claim Indian lawyer Vijay Aggarwal was detained in London over alleged immigration violations, with a large amount of cash reportedly found at a Mayfair property.

London: Indian criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has been arrested in London on the allegations concerning possible immigration violations and the reported discovery of a large amount of cash in London.

According to information, an Indian criminal advocate had reportedly been held by British immigration authorities since the last three days.

According to the report, the matter is connected to a property in Mayfair, one of London’s most expensive areas. The lawyer was allegedly working in the United Kingdom without the required work permit and may have violated other immigration regulations.

The report claimed that the matter came to the attention of the authorities following a complaint allegedly made by the landlord of the Mayfair property in May. British immigration officials are then said to have started examining the lawyer’s activities in the country.

However, no official document from the UK Home Office, Border Force, Metropolitan Police or a British court has yet been made public to confirm his identity or detention.

Junior lawyers and cash allegedly found

It was further revealed that the lawyer was not alone when the alleged inspection took place. Three to four junior lawyers were reportedly present with him at the property.

A significant amount of cash was also allegedly found during the inspection. However, the amount, ownership and source of the money remain unknown. The allegations have raised several questions, including whether Aggarwal had permission to undertake professional work in the United Kingdom, how long he had allegedly been operating from London and what prompted the landlord’s reported complaint.

Vijay Aggarwal’s connection to Mehul Choksi

Aggarwal is widely known as the lawyer representing fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, who is wanted by Indian authorities in connection with the multibillion-dollar Punjab National Bank fraud case.

Court records show Aggarwal appearing as Choksi’s counsel in proceedings before the Bombay High Court. He also represented Choksi following the businessman’s arrest in Belgium in April 2025. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused of participating in a fraud involving approximately US$1.8 billion, although both have denied the accusations.

Separate allegations now circulating claim that Aggarwal may have assisted in managing Choksi’s undisclosed or “black money.”