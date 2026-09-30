Antigua’s first 3-ply toilet paper factory set to launch in October

Antiguan entrepreneur Ariel Edwards is preparing to launch Cuddle Soft, a locally owned 3-ply toilet paper manufacturing venture, with production based in Liberta and a public launch set for October 3.

Antigua and Barbuda: Local entrepreneur Ariel Edwards has announced plans to open Antigua’s first 3-ply toilet paper manufacturing factory. In a recent social media update, she said that the official public launch of the factory is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The new venture named Cuddle Soft will operate its factory from Hamlet Street in Liberta while its public launch will take place in St John’s near the market. The company will produce 3-ply toilet paper under the Cuddle Soft brand, which is being promoted with the tagline, “Your Everyday Luxury.”

Edwards shared details of the upcoming launch on social media following a meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne whom she thanked for his support, guidance and assistance throughout the development of the business.

She also acknowledged the support received through the Prime Minister’s Entrepreneurial Development Programme (EDP) which provides financing, training as well as other assistance to new and existing local businesses in Antigua and Barbuda. The programme states that its objective is to promote greater Antiguan and Barbudan ownership within the economy and support the development of micro and small enterprises.

Edwards further expressed appreciation to Minister of Foreign and Trade and St Paul MP E.P. Chet Greene and said his assistance helped the business establish a strong operational structure ahead of its launch. Greene currently serves as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Barbuda Affairs.

She also credited her family, friends and social media supporters for providing encouragement throughout the process of developing the locally based manufacturing venture.

According to Edwards, the Cuddle Soft factory represents more than the introduction of a new locally produced household product and described the initiative as a contribution towards strengthening local manufacturing and creating opportunities within Antigua and Barbuda.

PM Browne also extended his happiness over the launch of the new business and said, “Our government is happy to extend the financial support through the enterprise development fund and the supporting concessions to make this business a reality.”

He further congratulated Edwards on this achievement and added, “Be assured of the continued support of my administration. Finally, I encourage our people to patronize this good quality, competitively priced product (18 rolls, three-ply tp for $40.)”

The launch comes as the Government of Antigua and Barbuda continues to promote local entrepreneurship and business development through the EDP. In September, the Cabinet approved additional financing for three locally owned businesses through the programme and described affordable financing as an important tool for expanding local ownership, employment and economic activity.

Edwards said the upcoming venture will emphasise locally manufactured products, quality and value while encouraging consumers to support businesses operating within Antigua and Barbuda.

The official public launch of Cuddle Soft is set for Saturday, October 3, 2026, in St. John’s while production will be based at the company’s factory on Hamlet Street, Liberta.