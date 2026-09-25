Antiguan PM Gaston Browne meets Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs at UNGA81

The leaders discussed India’s development partnership with Antigua and Barbuda, capacity building, climate cooperation and preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Antigua and Barbuda: Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda met External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar of India on September 24, 2026, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

The meeting was part of Prime Minister Browne's bilateral meetings during UNGA81. The talks centered on India's development partnership with Antigua and Barbuda, capacity building and cooperation on climate change.

Jaishankar posted the photo along with the pictures of him and Browne sitting and shaking hands.

He wrote, “Delighted to start Day 4 #UNGA81 with a meeting with PM Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda.Our development partnership, capacity building, and climate change cooperation are going forward. India is strongly committed to the success of CHOGM."

PM Browne re-shared the Facebook post by Jaishankar with a caption, “Indian Foreign Minister.”

Jaishankar said later that India continued to be committed to the successful hosting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting by Antigua and Barbuda which is scheduled to be held in St. John's, from November 1 to 4, 2026.

It comes after months of preparatory discussions between the two countries in anticipation of CHOGM. Earlier this year, Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister E.P. Chet Greene met Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Foreign Ministers Meeting in London where the two sides discussed maritime security cooperation and technical support for the main conference venue in St. John's.

India has long been a development partner to Antigua and Barbuda and other Small Island Developing States, through initiatives such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme and the International Solar Alliance.

Prime Minister Browne is leading Antigua and Barbuda's delegation to UNGA81 as part of a wider programme of bilateral meetings and side events during the session.