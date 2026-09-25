Jamaican Gabrielle Henry sues Miss Universe over her 2025 stage fall in Thailand

Dr Gabrielle Henry has filed a lawsuit in Delaware against the Miss Universe Organization and two affiliated companies, alleging negligence over the stage fall that left her with serious injuries.

Jamaica: Dr. Gabrielle Henry, former Miss Universe Jamaica, has made her public statement regarding the incident where she sustained severe injuries after falling through an opening at the Miss Universe stage in Bangkok, Thailand on November 19, 2025.

In the latest development related to the incident Henry filed the lawsuit on September 21, 2026, in the Delaware Superior Court, naming the Miss Universe Organisation, JKN Legacy Inc. and Legacy Holding Group USA as the parties mentioned as defendants.

The incident took place in the course of the preliminary evening-gown segment of the 74th edition of the Miss Universe pageant. Henry, who was a medical resident specialising in ophthalmology at the time, has stated that her fall at the stage was among the most traumatic incidents of her life.

Henry in her public appearance on September 24, 2026, stated that she had been adhering to the choreography prepared by the organisers and followed instructions to turn left. She also stated that she did not lose her footing and thinks that the appropriate preventive measures could have been taken to avoid the incident.

The extent of the injuries were significant. A shared statement issued in December 2025 by the Miss Universe Organisation and the family of Henry verified that she faced an intracranial haemorrhage, a condition in which a person loses consciousness; she also suffered a fracture and facial soft-tissue injuries.

She was taken to intensive care in Bangkok and was kept under neurological supervision before being transferred back to Jamaica under medical supervision in the month of December.

The legal filing complaints about the carelessness, premises liability, negligent recruitment, retention and monitoring alongside claims of emotional suffering caused by negligence and deliberate infliction.

The lawsuit also accuses Henry of falling around five feet through an unsecured opening with no warning markings on the stage and that the lightning conditions made the opening less visible.

Based on the available information regarding the lawsuit, Henry stated that she is still facing neurological and cognitive symptoms, headaches and intense pain due to which she is not able to continue her medical training. She is claiming compensation for her healthcare treatment, rehabilitation, emotional suffering, loss of earning potential and career opportunities through this legal filing.