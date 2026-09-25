St. Kitts and Nevis, Azerbaijan sign Visa Waiver Agreements for all passport holders

St. Kitts and Nevis and Azerbaijan signed two visa waiver agreements in New York covering diplomatic, official, service and ordinary passport holders during the 81st UN General Assembly.

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis and Azerbaijan have officially signed two agreements that free citizens of both countries from visa requirements. The agreements cover holders of diplomatic, official, service and ordinary passports.

The agreements were signed by the Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas and His Excellency Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Douglas shared the news through his social media noting, “Saint Kitts and Nevis and Azerbaijan have signed a visa waiver agreement covering all passport categories, strengthening diplomatic ties and making travel easier for citizens of both countries.”

Bayramov also announced this diplomatic development on his social media account, where he stated, “Glad to meet with Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry & Commerce, Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment of Saint Kitts and Nevis, on the sidelines of #UNGA81.”

“These signed documents mark an important step in enhancing our bilateral relations and encouraging closer exchanges between our peoples,” he added.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York, the USA, on September 24, 2026.

The two documents include the Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Holders of Diplomatic and Official/Service Passports and the Agreement on Mutual Exemption of the Visa Requirement for Holders of Ordinary Passports.

Together these agreements cover every passport type issued by both St. Kitts and Nevis or Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the signing of the agreements follows the talks between the two ministers, during which they discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral ties.

They also aim to expand contact and strengthen people-to-people ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and Azerbaijan.

St. Kitts and Nevis have concluded visa waiver pacts with several states in recent years and Azerbaijan has also signed similar agreements with a number of countries, including during the current meeting with representatives of the UN General Assembly.