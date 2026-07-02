Antigua and Barbuda: Two teenage boys wounded in Grays Farm shooting

Police are investigating the shooting after two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, were hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

Antigua and Barbuda: Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, were wounded during a shooting attack that took place in Grays Farm on Station Street on Tuesday evening, June 30, 2026. The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda said that the shooting occurred shortly before 6:00 pm. The officers responded to reports by several residents who heard loud gunshots. They later found the two injured boys.

Both the victims had multiple gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for emergency medical treatment in a private vehicle. One of the victims was shot in the chest while the other one was shot in the thigh. Emergency medical services later took over their care.

The police launched an investigation into the incident, as they gathered evidence and tried to determine the events that led to the incident.

No information has been released regarding the identity of any suspects or a possible motive. The authorities have also made no arrests so far.

The investigations into the case are still ongoing. Authorities are asking persons with any information on the shooting or the suspects to report to the nearest police station.

Locals have also turned to social media to share their condolences and concerns for safety. One individual said, “The teens didn’t deserve this, had their whole life ahead of them. what is to become of their parents now R.I.P.”

Another person stated, “We may not know if it was related to a single person’s issue or a larger gang problem but I hope the police do what they can to bring the offenders to justice and catch the suspects at the first chance they get.”