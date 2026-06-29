22-year-old man killed, woman injured in early morning Bahamas shooting

Police say the victims were shot moments after arriving at a home on Constitution Drive when gunmen in a white vehicle opened fire.

Bahamas: A young man was killed and a woman was injured during a shooting attack in the Constitution Drive area, near Foster Street, early Monday morning, June 29, 2026. According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), the incident took place shortly before 1:00 am.

Officers said that they responded after ShotSpotter technology detected several firing sounds and reports of two people with gunshot wounds.

Upon their arrival, the police found a 22-year-old man in a silver Suzuki Swift with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical teams also went and examined the scene. They pronounced the man dead at the location.

A 20-year-old woman was also found with gunshot wounds to the thigh and abdomen and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors reported that she is currently in a stable condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victims had just arrived at a residence on Constitution Drive. The woman had entered the house and was returning to the vehicle when a white Japanese-model car approached them.

The people inside the vehicle immediately opened fire towards them before fleeing the scene towards south along Foster Street.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and to identify the suspects involved. Authorities are also asking the public with any information that can help close the case to come forward and report to the police.

Locals have also taken to social media to express their condolences for the victims and their family. One individual said, “They were so young, poor kids, hope the woman survives and the man gets justice.”

Another person stated, “Another case that will be sweeped under the rug without proper investigation. Bahamas is already high with homicide cases with no proper investigation, this add another to the list.”