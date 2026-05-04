2026-05-04 15:58:57
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Two men injured in separate shootings within hours in the Bahamas

Police said he was walking east when unknown assailants approached, opened fire and fled after leaving him injured and unconscious.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Bahamas: Two men were injured in separate shooting incidents on Sunday, May 3, 2026 in the Bahamas, confirmed the police officials. The incidents took place within a span of 12 hours, sending shockwaves across the island nation.

The first incident occurred in the Windsor Park area near Wulff Road, where a 51-year-old man was shot multiple times around 3:00 a.m. Police said the victim was walking east when he was approached by unknown assailants who opened fire and left him injured and unconscious before fleeing the scene.

Authorities reported that the man later regained consciousness and made his way to the hospital shortly after 7:00 a.m. Medical personnel confirmed he sustained three gunshot wounds, including an entry and exit wound to his left arm, as well as injuries to his right knee and leg. He was treated and later discharged.

The man was treated and discharged, while police continue to look for the suspects based on the CCTV footage and victim statements.

In a separate incident later that day, a 42-year-old man was shot following a gambling dispute in the area of Fleming and West Street. Police received a report shortly before 3:00 p.m. from a caller who said he heard gunshots and saw a man being placed into a vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene and later visited the hospital, where they recorded the victim’s statement. The man told police he had been gambling with several individuals known to him only by face when an argument over money escalated. During the dispute, one of the men allegedly produced a firearm and shot him.

The victim sustained injuries to his right leg and is reported to be in stable condition. Police are appealing to the public for information as investigations into both incidents continue.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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