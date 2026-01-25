Jamaica: Ex-police constable found guilty in murder of influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson

The jury will determine his sentence on March 13, 2026, and he has been remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Jamaica: A former police constable Noel Maitland has been found guilty in relation to the murder of his 24-year-old girlfriend, on Thursday, January 22, 2026, by the seven-member jury in the Home Circuit Court in Jamaica. The mother of the social media influencer celebrated the conviction of the police constable.

The victim has been identified as Donna-Lee Donaldson who was a social media influencer and entrepreneur.

According to the police report, the jury deliberated for over three hours on January 22, where they found him guilty of murder of his girlfriend and preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

However the jury will decide his sentence on March 13, 2026, while ordering the officers of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to detain him in a prison until the next hearing.

During the trial, the jury noted that the incident took place back in July 2022, when the victim Donaldson was last seen at Maitland's apartment in St Andrew. After that she was never seen by anyone and her body was also never recovered.

Following which the officers launched an investigation into the disappearance of the social media influencer, where they visited her apartment and discovered blood stains in the apartment and on the couch.

Responding to which the officers detained the ex-police constable where he was acting innocent while claiming that “he loved his girlfriend and will never do anything bad to her.”

But the prosecution presented circumstantial evidence including her phone records and other evidence which prove him guilty of Donna-Lee Donaldson’s murder.

This verdict resulted in a joyful and tearful celebration by the mother identified as Sophia Lugg, of the victim who celebrated the conviction of the accused after years of hearing and trials.

While giving a statement to the local news reports, the mother thanked all the Jamaicans and expressed her gratitude towards the authorities in helping her to provide justice to her deceased daughter as she stated “Victory belongs to us, justice served and I will fight till the end until his sentencing.”