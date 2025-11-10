2025-11-10 17:02:26
Trinidad: Social Media influencer “Darri Boss” fatally shot outside Tunapuna Bar

Tunapuna, Trinidad and Tobago: A famous social media influencer Darrina Dow, also known as Darri Boss, was shot to death on Saturday night, November 8, at a bar near her home. The murder of the 30-year-old social media personality has sent shockwaves through the entire community as police are investigating the matter.

According to police reports, at around 10:30 p.m. at Strode’s Bar, located at No. 15 Maraj Street, the victim, Darrina Dow, was playing cards with her friends when a white AD Wagon (registration PDX 3459) suddenly pulled up in front of the bar.

The reports further stated that the suspect, whose face was covered, exited the vehicle armed with a firearm and opened fire on the influencer, striking her multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene in the same vehicle.

The sound of gunfire shocked everyone in the bar, as the victim’s father, along with a bystander, rushed to her aid and took her to the Mt. Hope Hospital in critical condition. Upon arrival, doctors checked for a pulse, but despite the swift actions of her father and the bystander, Darrina “Darri Boss” Dow was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m.

Doctors later confirmed that the deceased sustained four gunshot wounds to the back of her body due to which she lost her life.

Afterward, officials were contacted, and Crime Scene Investigators from the North Central Division and Region II Homicide Bureau arrived to process the scene. They photographed the evidence and interviewed witnesses who were present at the bar during the incident.

Authorities stated that the motive behind the killing of 30-year-old social media personality Darrina Dow of Maraj Street, Pasea Extension, is yet to be discovered. Along with this, they also disclosed some information about the suspect as tall and at the time of the attack was dressed in dark clothing.

As of now, investigators said that they are working to determine a motive behind the killing as they are also urging the public to inform them if they know anything about the suspects.

Sasha Baptiste

