Trinidad: Opposition walks out, Govt pushes ‘accountability’ during explosive PAAC debate

The Opposition walked out, saying there was poor conduct, personal attacks and inappropriate language by government members.

Trinidad and Tobago: A heated session in the House of Representatives of Trinidad and Tobago ended in dramatic fashion on Friday as the Opposition People’s National Movement (PNM) staged a walkout. They have accused the government of undermining parliamentary democracy during a contentious debate on a report from the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC).

The Opposition said it was left with ‘no option’ but to exit proceedings and described it as a breakdown in decorum. They further alleged that government members engaged in personal attacks, used inappropriate language and breached established parliamentary conventions.

The dispute took place as debate intensified over the PAAC report which examined serious allegations of misconduct involving committee proceedings. Government speakers argued that the matter pointed to a conspiracy to commit contempt of Parliament and insisted that there must be consequences for those implicated.

During the debate, references were made to individuals whose names appeared in the document metadata and committee materials which raised concerns about the integrity of evidence submitted to the committee. One government member emphasised that the issue went beyond procedural errors and characterised it as deliberate wrongdoing that threatened the credibility of parliamentary oversight.

Tensions further escalated as exchanges in the chamber grew increasingly combative. At one point, the presiding officer was forced to issue warnings to members over their conduct, while interruptions and points of order disrupted proceedings. Remarks suggesting that members could “walk out” if they disagreed alongside comments perceived as dismissive of Opposition concerns further contributed to the deteriorating atmosphere.

The Opposition also raised concerns about fairness during the debate and claimed that individuals not directly connected to the committee’s work were brought into the discussion and that their leader Pennelope Beckles was effectively prevented from responding to remarks made about her.

In a statement issued after the incident, the PNM accused the Government of abusing its parliamentary majority to control the narrative and silence dissenting voices. The party described the process as “distorted and unfair,” and argued that continued participation would have legitimised what it viewed as a flawed debate.

“The integrity of Parliament must be preserved,” the Opposition said, and added that it would continue to defend democratic principles and hold the Government accountable.

Meanwhile, Government members maintained that the debate was focused on accountability and the need to address serious findings within the PAAC report. Several speakers stressed that the credibility of parliamentary committees depends on honesty and transparency from witnesses and members alike and warned against what they described as attempts to deflect from the core issues.

Notably, the walkout occurred while Couva North MP Jearlean John was contributing to the debate. A war of words erupted between Government and Opposition after the dramatic walkout in Parliament over the motion targeting two Opposition senators.

At present, the Prime Minister is accusing the Opposition of fleeing accountability and being controlled by what she called “elite financiers” while the PNM insists it was forced to walk out of what it described as an unfair and abusive debate.