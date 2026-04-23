Jamaica: Two men shot dead during police operation in Portland

A team including members of the Operational Support Team and other units conducted a targeted raid at a residence in the area around 5:15 a.m.

Jamaica: Two men were shot and killed during a police operation on Wednesday morning, April 22, in Sherwood Forest district in Portland.

According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the shooting took place around 5:15 am. A team, which included members of the Operational Support Team and other units, conducted a targeted raid at a residence in the area.

Police said that the home is related to a man, currently on bail for charges of kidnapping and robbery. The Officers responded to a credible tip that the men were also suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting which took place in the Police station of San San area of Eastern Portland earlier this year were staying at the location.

The police said that when they entered the house, one of two armed men opened fire on the team. The other man held a gun at the officers. Acting in self-defence, the officers returned fire at the two men.

After the shooting ended, the police found both men were found with gunshot wounds and took them to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were pronounced dead by the medical personnel on arrival.

The police also recovered two guns at the scene. One was a silver and black Taurus G3 pistol, which had a magazine that contained three rounds of ammo. The second gun was a silver and black Taurus without a serial number and also had one round in the magazine.

The Independent Commission of Investigation has been notified of the incident by the police, as required in cases of police fatal shooting. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Locals have divided into two groups - one praising the police for trying to lower the crime while the second group is criticizing them for killing people. One of them said, “Good job officers. Its clean up time Jamaica, time to take out the Trash,” while another reported, “If police killing some and gun men killing some what is going to happen in Jamaica.”