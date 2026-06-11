Rhapsody of the Seas makes first summer call to St. Kitts' Port Zante

The cruise ship brought more than 2,300 passengers to Basseterre, marking the start of nine scheduled visits expected to support tourism during the off-season months.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Rhapsody of the Seas made its first scheduled call to Port Zante for the 2026 summer season on Wednesday, June 10. The vessel brought around 2,360 passengers to St. Kitts and Nevis, which boosted local tourism and economy.

The cruise ship departed from Antigua and spent an entire day in Basseterre, before leaving for Frederiksted in St. Croix in the afternoon. St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) said that this visit marks the beginning of the nine scheduled calls by Rhapsody of the Seas.

“The vessel's arrival marks the first of nine scheduled calls by Rhapsody of the Seas between June and September 2026, highlighting the continued presence of cruise tourism throughout the traditional off-season,” read a post by SCASPA on Facebook.

The ship’s visit highlights the importance of cruise tourism during the traditional off-season. This also helps promote the Federation as a premier cruise tourism destination in the Caribbean.

SCASPA further mentioned that there will be 20 cruise ship calls at Port Zante during the summer period. “With 20 cruise ship calls scheduled for Port Zante during the summer period, St. Kitts and Nevis continues to strengthen its position as a year-round cruise destination while supporting visitor experiences, local businesses, and economic activity,” it stated.

Passengers can visit popular attractions such as the UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park and St Kitts Scenic Railway. They can also enjoy activities ranging from snorkeling and scuba diving to relaxation.

Travelers can also experience the local culture, try traditional foods, and shop in the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis - Basseterre. This will help the local businesses including the taxis, hotels, restaurants, tour guides, craft shops and vendors.