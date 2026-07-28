2026-07-28 10:49:28
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Seven contestants to compete for Miss SVG Teen 2026 crown

The contestants represent communities across St. Vincent and will compete in talent, personality and presentation before a panel of judges.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Seven contestants will compete for the Miss SVG Teen 2026 title on Saturday, August 1, at the La Vue Hotel.

The contestants represent various communities across St Vincent and will perform in categories like talent, personality, and presentation before a panel of judges.

The contestants are Xenyah Small (17) from Miss Frenches; Philecia Cuffy (18) from Miss Green Hill; Jonnique Alexander (18) from Miss Queens Drive; Hannah Archibald (18) from Miss Cane Garden; Keiahra Hunte (17) from Miss Fountain; Kefira Monseque (17) from Miss Biabou; and Kiera Bailey (16) from Miss Arnos Vale.

Small is a former student at Intermediate High School, while Archibald was home schooled. Both Cuffy and Alexander are students at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. Hunte is a student of West St George Secondary School, while Monseque is a former student of Thomas Saunders Secondary School. Bailey studies at St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown.

Miss Biabou, Kevisha Richardson, was crowned the Miss SVG Teen 2025, which was held on August 2 at the La Vue Hotel and Beach Club in Villa, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The second place was secured by Chloe Bruce (Miss Villa), followed by Akeley Samuel (Miss Canouan).

Richardson dominated most of the categories. She won the Best Promotional Speech, Best Prom/Evening Wear, and Best Interview. Lydia Sutherland (Miss McKies Hill) won the Best talent category, while Akeley Samuel was named People’ Choice.

The 2026 pageant will start sharp at 7:00 pm with an admission fee of EC$40. Organizers of the Miss SVG Teen 2026 said that the pageant will serve as a platform for young women to represent their communities and develop skills in confidence and leadership.

The event is supported by the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG), St Vincent Building & Loan Association, La Vue Hotel, and ECBI.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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