Five more bodies recovered in Guyana’s MV Barima tragedy

The Ministry of Health is urging relatives of those still missing in the MV Barima tragedy to visit the Suddie Mortuary to help identify five newly recovered victims.

Guyana: Five unidentified bodies were recovered on Monday following the sinking of MV Barima, with the victims currently being kept at the Suddie Mortuary.

The Ministry of Health said that the unidentified victims include one female and four males. They are asking families and relatives of the still missing persons from the tragedy to visit the mortuary to help with the identification process.

Authorities explained that identifying the victims is a priority to ensure that they return to their families and are given a proper and respectful burial.

The identification of these victims is essential to ensuring that they are returned to their loved ones with dignity and afforded a respectful and proper burial, shared the Ministry via a public statement on Monday.

The government is asking the public for their cooperation to find and support the affected families. People seeking information or assistance can contact the Suddie Mortuary at 650-8564 or the Office of the Regional Health Officer at 685-7746 or 685-7745.

Guyana’s Ministry of Health expressed its sympathy to the families of the victims and said that the government and related authorities remain dedicated to providing support during this difficult period.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips also shared a press release on his official Facebook page, giving a detailed report on the ferry tragedy. from its departure from Georgetown to Port Kaituma to its capsizing, government response, search and rescue operations, and ongoing efforts by the government authorities.

The total death toll has risen to 73, with 69 victims identified, Most of the bodies have been sent to their families for funerals. The survivor count is recorded at 76, while around 30 others are still missing from an estimated 179 passengers and crew members. Search and rescue operations remain ongoing in the waters where the ferry overturned and surrounding areas.