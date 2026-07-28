Belize: 20-year-old charged with murder after fatal shooting in Unitedville Village

Police have charged him with murder, attempted murder and other offences following a shooting in Unitedville Village that left one man dead and two others injured.

Belize: Twenty-year-old construction worker Kevon Anthony Alford, of Unitedville, Belize has been charged by the police on Monday, July 27, 2026, with the murder of 25-year-old Denvoy Bartley, following a fatal shooting in Unitedville Village on July 25.

Alford has also been charged with the attempted murder of Albert Bennette and the use of deadly means of harm and wounding in connection with the injury to Bartley's twin brother, Delroy. He has since been arraigned before the court.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at around 8:34pm, when Denvoy was traveling with his twin brother and another man near the village bus stop and a gunman emerged from nearby bushes and opened fire on the group before fleeing the scene.

Reports state that, the three men were out on an errand at the time they were attacked. Denvoy was hit multiple times and they were immediately rushed to Western Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries, where Denvoy was pronounced dead on arrival. However, Delroy, who was also shot, remained hospitalised in stable condition.

According to the reports, Police recovered several nine-millimetre shell casings from the scene.

Furthermore, the investigators noted that the shooting may be allegedly linked to a dispute over drug territory in Unitedville and could have been retaliation for an earlier incident.

ASP Stacy Smith highlighted the findings in the incident, the suspected motive, and increased security measures being put in place in the village. She mentioned that the police have stepped up their presence in the area and deployed a tactical team.

The victim, Denvoy Bartley, of Banak Street, Belize City, had previously been charged with the murder of Lionel Budna in 2023, but that case was discontinued in November 2024 after a nolle prosequi. He had also survived an earlier shooting in Belize City in April 2021.

Further Police investigations into the fatal shooting are still ongoing.