14-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening girl with imitation firearm in Bahamas

Police said the male in the video was wearing a black mask and black shirt.

Bahamas: A 14-year-old boy was arrested in the Obeah Alley area on Sunday, July 26 in connection with the possession of an imitation firearm.

According to the police reports, officers received a complaint shortly after 10:20 p.m. from a woman in the Lyon Road area, who said she had received a video from her sister showing a young male pointing what appeared to be a firearm at her niece inside a bedroom at a residence. Police said the male in the video was wearing a black mask and black shirt.

Officers were dispatched to investigate the complaint immediately. According to police, the incident began around 8:00 p.m., when the juvenile victim was outside her residence and was approached by a male known to her, who was carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

Police said the victim, fearing for her safety, ran upstairs to a bedroom and began recording the incident on her phone and the suspect followed her into the room and pointed the apparent firearm in her direction. The victim repeatedly asked him to leave, and he eventually did, accompanied by a second male known to her.

Both the suspects fled the scene on foot as they jumped over the rear wall of the property before heading north along Lyon Road, according to the police.

Officers further conducted a search of the Obeah Alley area and arrested a 14-year-old male suspect. During the investigation, the suspect directed officers to a garbage receptacle, where a black imitation firearm was recovered, according to police.

The suspect has not yet disclosed the source from where he obtained the firearms from. Further investigations in the matter are still ongoing along with the search for another suspect.