Barbados: Suspect killed, police officer injured in fatal police shooting in Bridgetown

Police said the suspect, who had been arrested in connection with an assault investigation, allegedly tried to seize an officer's firearm while being transported, triggering a struggle that ended in a fatal shooting.

Barbados: A fatal police-involved shooting incident has been reported at the Independence Square in Bridgetown, Barbados on Friday, July 17, alleged to have happened around 6:03 p.m at the junction of Fairchild Street and Bay Street.

Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite provided an update on the fatal shooting incident and extended his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and asked the locals to pray for a full and speedy recovery for the injured officer.

The Barbados police force reported at the location immediately. Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite said police were investigating an assault against a female when a male suspect was arrested. He said the man had been identified by the female victim.

According to Brathwaite, the suspect attempted to disarm the arresting officer while being transported in a police vehicle, pulling at the officer's firearm, during which the officer sustained a gunshot injury.

According to the reports, the suspect was subsequently shot during the struggle and died at the scene and the officer was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Several videos surfaced over the internet showing the location of the incident noting that the police are on the scene.

Concerns are raising among the Barbadians following the incident as a user also commented, “I pray God heal that police in Jesus name lord cover him with your healing hands there all watch over Barbados while we sleep blessing on all of them I pray he is not bad lord keep all police safe I pray to the top and bottom. Amen hear my pray lord and I thank you.”

As of now, the identity of the deceased, the officer's current condition, and whether any further arrests have been made have not been disclosed. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.