Jamaica: Three men killed in gunfight with Police in Clarendon

Jamaica: Three men lost their lives, while one is hospitalised, after a gun fight with police officers in Clarendon on Friday night, March 6, 2026. The incident occurred in the Comfort district, Osborne Store, during an ongoing police operation in the area.

The officers, present at the scene, said that they signalled a grey Honda Fit with four men inside to pull over. The driver cooperated with them. Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Area 3, Christopher Phillips, said that the situation escalated very quickly.

According to him, the driver left the car with a gun which he pointed at the police. It was also said that the other men in the car began shooting at the police. The police returned fire. “The driver complied but came out pointing a weapon at the team, and in the same breath, it is reported that the other occupants began firing at the police party,” Phillips said.

When the shooting came to an end, three men were left with gunshot wounds. They soon succumbed to their injuries. The deceased are identified as Michael Pinnock (26), also known as “Size Ten”; Dean Williams (35), also known as “Sam” and “Crazy Block”; and Rushane Lynch (25), also known as “Juvenile” and “Courtney.”

Police reported that the driver ran away from the scene after the shooting. Officers found him later at a hospital. “The fourth man, identified as the driver, later turned up at hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand,” added the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

During the operation, police recovered two guns and ammunition. Philips said that the police gathered information that suggests that the men have been planning violent crimes. He further stated that the police action may have prevented possible shootings.

He also commended the officers involved in the operation and urged residents to cooperate with the police to keep communities safe.