Jamaica: INDECOM probes deadly rosemount shooting that left 4 suspected killers dead

Jamaica: The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched an investigation into the Wednesday night gun confrontations in Rosemount that left four assailants dead. According to police reports, the tragic incident took place around 9:40 p.m. after the police received a murder report of a man, identified as Nora Gaye Banton, in Guy's Hill district.

A police team in St Catherine quickly sprang into action, and while heading to the area, they reportedly intercepted the vehicle of the alleged killers, who were travelling towards Linstead in a Kia motor car after carrying out the hit.

When the vehicle carrying the men reportedly crashed in Rosemount, five of them allegedly leapt from the wreckage and opened fire on the police, who returned fire. The police fatally shot four of the men, while one escaped the scene. Officers reportedly seized two illegal firearms and transported the injured men to the Linstead Hospital, where they were all pronounced dead.

Reportedly, during the shootout, one policeman was also shot and wounded after a bullet pierced his ballistic vest. He was treated at the hospital and later discharged.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has since launched an investigation into the matter with citizens of Jamaica taking to Facebook to commend the police force for their swift action.

One user, Audley Phillip, said, “Gunmen lived to experience Melissa but not much longer after that. I commend the police team for their swift action and documented timeliness,” while another user ‘Barbara Mclean’ wrote, “So proud of our JCF …respect due every time. It’s a job we’ll do. I wish it was every single one of the Jamaican gun men that was killed. This kind of news brings music to my ears. God bless, protect and keep our JCF.”