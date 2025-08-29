Antigua: Teen killed in police shooting on his 18th birthday in Bolans

An eyewitness reported that police fired up to three rounds during the incident, with one bullet lodging in a nearby window as they were playing the game of dominoes.

Antigua and Barbuda: 18-year-old Kahleel Simon tragically lost his life on Wednesday night in Bolans, Antigua, on the same day he celebrated his 18th birthday. The Antigua and Barbuda Royal Police Force confirmed that the teenager died during a police shooting incident.

According to the eyewitness, up to three rounds were fired by police officers and bullet was even found lodged in the window of a neighbour, who was with the victim, at the time of the incident. He said that the incident took place while they were playing Dominoes game.

The neighbour whose window had the bullet hole said, “The bullet came right through my dressing mirror. This is where I usually sit every night. If my brother hadn’t called me outside to play dominoes, I would have been killed. The bullet came straight at me.”

He further added that when he went down there to speak to the police, he told them bullets were flying past him and his accompanists while they were carrying out their operation. But he claimed that instead of showing concern, one officer told him, he was coming with the same “stupid argument.” “I cried out the whole night, but no one showed professionalism,” he further added.

Acting Commissioner of Police Everton Jeffers assured that an investigation has been launched to reveal full details surrounding the incident. Jeffers also expressed his deepest condolences to the family members of the teenager.

Following the tragic incident, Member of Parliament Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon is calling for sensitivity and safety training. Taking to Facebook, he confirmed the tragic shooting incident and said that while the full details of the same are still emerging, community reports disclose that the 18-year-old was being pursued when the tragedy took place.

MP Simon extended his heartfelt condolences to family of the victim and noted that the incident has left the entire Bolans community in a state of utter shock.

Simon said that as everyone awaits for an official statement from law enforcement, he must express his concern with the level of force allegedly used during this pursuit. He added that the risks taken during such a highly populated area could easily have resulted in any further tragedy which is why this calls for urgent reflection.

Simon is further calling for an increase in sensitivity training for police officials in Antigua and Barbuda and to ensure utmost care in community interactions, safety as well as trauma-response training for residents while equipping the community to better cope with the type of such incidents.