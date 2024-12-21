Nevis: Watermelon production surges by 92%, signalling food security

Minister of Agriculture Eric Evelyn said this year, over watermelon equivalent to 140,610 pounds were produced, while last year it was only 73,031 pounds.

Nevis has recorded a significant 92.5 percent increase in its watermelon production as compared to last year.

Minister of Agriculture Eric Evelyn said this year, over watermelon equivalent to 140,610 pounds were produced, while last year it was only 73,031 pounds.

While speaking during the budget address, Minister Evelyn also said that ministry has successfully sustained its trend of increased food production for 2024, securing a major step for Nevis.

Imports Reduced

With an increased production of watermelon on island, the Minister said that it’s food imports also dropped by 112.7 percent.

Besides watermelon, Nevis also achieved a significant increase in the banana and plantain production on private farms, further decreasing reliance on imported goods.

NIA is serious about food security: Eric Evelyn

During the budget address, Minister Evelyn also reiterated the NIA’s commitment towards the agriculture sector.

“This administration is serious about food security and food sovereignty. The Ministry provided the most support to our farmers and fishers in the region during and after the Covid 19 pandemic – free seeds, seedlings, land preparation, heavy equipment service, fence poles and fencing wire, labour as well as water.”

He further added that the administration will continue to provide tangible support to the farmers and fishers such that the result is the production of more local, high quality and wholesome food for everyone on Nevis to enjoy.

Nevis expands Shade House Technology

The agriculture minister further highlighted the leadership of Nevis in the area of shade house technology and called it a major contributor to the agricultural success of the island.

He stated that the widespread adoption of shade house technology maximises production while lessening the land space constraints.

At present, 24 shade houses are under cultivation and they are producing crops such as tomatoes, lettuce, sweet peppers, herbs, cucumbers and cabbage. These shade houses now contribute around 50% of short-term crops grown on the island itself.

Minister Eric Evelyn added that the island is self-sufficient in all but one variety of lettuce as 90% of it being sold is produced locally.

While acknowledging the critical role of the Agriculture Department in supporting farmers both in production and marketing, the Minister noted that the farmers’ payout at the Larinson Parry Agricultural Depot increased by 29.8% this year and moved from $235,895 in 2023 to $306,064.

According to him, this shows that the farmers on the island of Nevis are responding and are producing while the Agriculture Department is marketing the crops for the farmers.