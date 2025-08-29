2025-08-29 10:39:03
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Tragedy in New Orleans: Missing 12-year-old Bryan Vasquez found dead with alligator bite marks

The boy, identified as Bryan Vasquez, reportedly went missing on August 14 after escaping through a bedroom window.

2025-08-29 10:14:18

America: New Orleans was plunged into heartbreak after the body of 12-year-old Bryan Vasquez, a missing boy with autism, was found floating in a lagoon with alligator bite marks.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the boy identified as Bryan Vasquez had reportedly gone missing on August 14, after he had escaped from his home through a bedroom window. 

The parents reported the non-verbal boy as a missing person, but days turned in two weeks with the boy’s whereabouts unknown except that he was last seen around 5:00 a.m. on a doorbell camera footage, wearing only a diaper and walking down the street alone,  the morning of his disappearance. 

After Bryan's disappearance was reported to the police, a massive search effort was launched which involved several agencies, airboats, bloodhounds as well as volunteers with the search spanning nearly two weeks. The boy’s body was located by a drone floating in a New Orleans canal on Tuesday, August 26. 

Hilda Vasquez, the boy’s mother had told the New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that her son had the tendency to sneak out and go play in the playground nearby where they used to live, but the family had recently moved to a new house so he might have gone out to search for the playground. 

A heartbroken lady weeps while wearing Bryan Vasquez’s shirt
Locals and state crew criticized the New Orleans Police Department’s for their delayed response in responding to the missing person report of 12-year-old Bryan Vasquez citing that the police had taken almost 5 hours to arrive at the scene while locals were already in full swing looking for the 12-year-old. 

At a news conference on Wednesday, August 27, Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, reported that Bryan drowned after he sustained trauma from an alligator, and his body resurfaced after drowning as is common with drowning deaths. 

In an official press release, the city officials described Bryan as a charismatic, bright as well as energetic young boy whose joy and spirit touched the lives of loved ones including family, friends and the community. 

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

South African prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Zimbabwe's ex-first lady, Grace Mugabe, for allegedly assaulting a model in 2017
Uncategorised

Zimbabwe ex-first lady faces South African arrest warrant

2025-08-29 09:56:46

Uncategorised

Denuclearisation includes ‘eliminating US nuclear threat’: North Korea st...

2025-08-29 09:56:46

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad
Uncategorised

Malaysia may introduce new taxes, sell assets to pay debt, says PM Mahath...

2025-08-29 09:56:46

Uncategorised

Afghanistan forms team to negotiate peace talks with Taliban

2025-08-29 09:56:46

Marie Colvin.
Uncategorised

Family says Syria regime ordered Marie Colvin death

2025-08-29 09:56:46

Uncategorised

UN offers help to defuse India, Pakistan tensions

2025-08-29 09:56:46

Prince Charles in Barbados
Uncategorised

Prince Charles to visit Barbados as 'Guest of Honour' to mark transition...

2025-08-29 09:56:46

Trinidad and Tobago reports successful completion of Disney Cruise Line Recruitment Drive (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago reports successful completion of Disney Cruise Line R...

2025-08-29 09:56:46