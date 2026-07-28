Trinidad: Businesswoman Star Sabga released from detention, placed under strict house arrest

Justice Vigel Paul ruled that there was a serious issue to be tried and ordered Sabga’s release under strict house arrest, finding there was insufficient evidence to justify her continued detention.

Trinidad and Tobago: 69-year-old cheesemaker Star Sabga has been released from detention at the Women’s Prison in Golden Grove, Trinidad and Tobago under strict house arrest following the pending hearing of her constitutional challenge against the Preventive Detention Order (PDO) issued against her for which she spent almost over a month in the prison.

Justice Vigel Paul ordered the immediate release of Sabga, the aunt of businesswoman Genevieve Hadeed, on Monday, July 27 following the release of Hadeeds on Wednesday, July 22.

Star Sabga was detained on June 25, 2026, after the Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander signed the PDO against her in connection with an alleged plot to kill Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and other senior Government officials along with her relatives, businessman Dominic Hadeed and his wife, Genevieve Hadeed.

Justice Paul ruled that Sabga should be released under a series of stringent conditions after finding there was a serious issue to be tried and that the balance of convenience favoured granting interim relief.

The order was stayed until 11:20 p.m. as the attorneys representing the State noted that they needed approximately six hours to seek an appeal of the decision.

Justice Paul delivered an oral ruling shortly after 5 p.m, and noted that he agrees with the jurisdiction to grant interim relief in constitutional proceedings.

"I agree with attorneys for the applicant that the court has the power to decide on interim relief," the judge said.

He further noted, “The mere assertion of a threat to national security does not usurp the powers of the court."

The judge stated that he did not underestimate the alleged threat to the Prime Minister and the members of the government, however, he also noted that the allegation had to be measured against worthy evidence before the court.

He highlighted that Star Sabga is a woman of good character and stressed that there was an absence of evidence placing her in any conspiracy.

While referring to the audio recording evidence that was earlier relied upon by the State he said, "On the material placed before me, as far as the alleged conspiracy ends with that conversation.”

Justice Paul also mentioned that since Dominic and Genevieve Hadeed had been released, even though the State had previously identified them as alleged co-conspirators.

He concluded by stating that, "The court cannot see how the continued detention of this elderly applicant could be necessary for the disruption of the alleged conspiracy.”