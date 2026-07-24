Trinidad revokes detention orders for Hadeed couple in alleged PM assassination plot probe

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander revoked the detention orders after reviewing legal, medical and constitutional issues, while confirming that the investigation into the alleged assassination plot remains active.

Trinidad and Tobago: Preventative Detention Orders (PDOs) issued against businessman Dominic Hadeed and his wife, Genevieve Hadeed, were revoked on Wednesday, July 22 by Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander. He said their continued detention was no longer proportionate while criminal investigations continue.

The Hadeeds were arrested by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on June 24 as a part of an investigation under an alleged plot to assassinate Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and senior members of her Government. However, the Preventative Detention Orders were issued against them and Star Sabga on June 27 under the Emergency Powers Regulations 2026 during the ongoing State of Emergency.

Alexander noted in a statement that he revoked the orders after reviewing the legal, medical and constitutional issues surrounding the couple's detention. The couple reportedly left Golden Grove nearly an hour before the minister's statement was issued. Alexander stressed that the criminal investigation remains active.

In the statement, issued after the couple had already left prison, Alexander confirmed he had revoked the Preventive Detention Orders affecting Dominic Hadeed, Genevieve Hadeed and their relative, 69-year-old Star Sabga, who had also been detained since June 24 under a separate PDO. He said the decision followed recommendations submitted by the Review Tribunal.

The Review Tribunal, established under Section 11(1) of the Constitution, recommended on July 19 that the continued detention of the Hadeeds was "not necessary or expedient in the public interest." Alexander also pointed to a medical report he received on July 21 concerning Dominic Hadeed's health and treatment requirements. He said he considered the report and sought independent medical advice, but Hadeed declined to be examined by a specialist appointed by the State.

Alexander said he was required to balance the detainees' constitutional right to liberty against the need to protect public safety during the State of Emergency. He noted that investigators had advised the probe had expanded beyond its original scope and now spans multiple jurisdictions, requiring cooperation between local and international law enforcement agencies.

Among the factors that ultimately favoured release, Alexander cited the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council's decision not to hear the State's substantive appeal on an expedited basis. He said this meant the stay granted in favour of the State would likely have kept the Hadeeds in prison until the end of the State of Emergency.

"I recognise that continuing detention in those circumstances would be disproportionate," Alexander said.

Alexander mentioned that the TTPS had assured him the couple would remain under monitoring and surveillance to ensure the ongoing investigation is not compromised, and that measures have been put in place to protect anyone who may still be at risk. He further said he expects the Hadeeds to cooperate fully with all law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

Furthermore, their release marks a significant development in one of the most closely watched legal and political controversies arising from the 2026 State of Emergency.