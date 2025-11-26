Is Imran Khan Dead? Social media explodes with rumours of Former Pakistan PM's killing in jail

Claims emerging from Baluchistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggest Imran Khan's assassination was orchestrated by Asim Munir and the ISI, based on reports from Punjabi prisons.

Pakistan: Rumours of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s alleged assassination inside Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala Jail has sparked massive outrage as well as confusion across Pakistan on the night of Tuesday. The rumours which have been circulating across social media since hours now remain unverified but are being shared by several international organisations.

The claims are also being made by the Baluchistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who through their X account, said that information was surfacing from inside Punjabi prisons suggesting that Khan had been killed. The post further claimed that the assassination has been carried out by Asim Munir and his ISI administration, according to several news outlets.

Reports are now surfacing from inside the prisons of PUnjabi Pakistan that Imran Khan, who was being held in custody, has been killed by Asim Munir and his ISI administration according to several news outlets.

The MFA stressed that if this information is confirmed to be true then it will mark the absolute end of terrorist Pakistan and added that collapse of its last remaining legitimacy will start the moment the truth is exposed to the entire world.

Statement by the Baluchistan MFA regarding Reports Concerning Imran Khan



The Baluchistan MFA expresses deep concern over widespread reports suggesting that former Prime Minister Imran Khan may have been harmed or killed while in the custody of the occupying entity known as…

In another post, the ministry wished Khan good health adding that ‘if Asum Munir and the Punjabi establishment have not already killed him.’ They continued to say that but if the former PM is still alive, then the question becomes unavoidable that where is he.

We truly wish Mr. Khan good health, if Asim Munir and the Punjabi establishment have not already killed him.



But if he is still alive, then the question becomes unavoidable.



Where is he?



The ISI will use every tactic available to hide the truth.

The ISI will resort to every possible tactic to conceal the truth. If Asim Munir and his network are responsible for his death then they will attempt to pass it off as natural manufacturing narratives while manipulating medical reports and spreading whatever lies are necessary to cover their tracks, added MFA Baluchistan.

Amid these death rumours, Imran Khan’s three sisters Noreen, Aleema and Uzma are claiming that they suspect a foul play and are demanding that they must be allowed inside the prison so that they can meet their brother. They are further alleging that their brother has been “brutally assaulted.” Khan's sisters have alleged that they have not been allowed to meet their brother in more than three weeks.

They further argued that police assaulted them, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, when they gathered outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail this week and demanded that authorities allow them to meet the former PM. Khan has been jailed since 2023 following corruption convictions.