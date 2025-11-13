LeBron James’ wife Savannah James vacations in Nevis with her “Let It Break” girls group 

St. Kitts and Nevis: Savannah James, wife of world-renowned basketballer LeBron James, has been spotted with Her “Let It Break” Girls Group at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis.

LeBron was spotted enjoying a relaxing girls’ getaway at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Nevis and was reportedly on the island as part of her exclusive empowerment and wellness collective, “Let It Break,” which she co-founded with her longtime friend and business partner April McDaniel.

The “Let It Break,” empowerment and wellness initiative focuses on helping women embrace self-care, balance, and rejuvenation and what better place to showcase the business than the tranquil, tropical paradise of Nevis.

According to social media snippets from Let it Break and local reports, the group has been soaking up the island’s serene charm and indulging in poolside relaxation as well as spa sessions to fine dining and scenic beach strolls.

The girls were seen taking a stroll outside Four Seasons Resort in Nevis. A member of their group April, also took to Instagram to share glimpses of her visit and said, “Island gyal with 700 emails. And worth it @letitbreakofficial. Can’t wait to share about our retreat, where we stayed, what we did, what we learned.”

The group said that they will be sharing more about their wonderful vacation soon on their social media accounts after coming back from Nevis.

Guests of the Let it Break, at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis have described the energy of the island as “pure peace and sisterhood energy” which perfectly aligned with the Let It Break ethos of healing, reflection, and joy.

The visit adds another feather to Nevis’ growing reputation as the Caribbean’s go-to destination for luxury, privacy, and wellness tourism, attracting global figures seeking authentic Caribbean warmth away from the crowds.