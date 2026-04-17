Miss Saint Lucia Emerle Tisson crowned Caribbean Carnival Queen 2026

Saint Lucia: Miss Saint Lucia, Emerle Tisson, won the crown at the Caribbean Carnival Queen 2026. The event was held at the Jocelyn Amdell Festival Village in Sint Maarten on Wednesday evening, April 15, during the 55th Anniversary of the St Maarten Carnival. It was hosted by the St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation.

Miss St. Eustatius, Kentonea Fortin was selected as the first runner-up, while Miss St. Maarten, Keisy Quant finished as the second runner-up. Both the contestants gave strong competition to the winner of the pageant, Miss Saint Lucia, as there was only a 5-point gap between the first and second place winners.

Contestants from across the Caribbean participated in this pageant, including St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Saint Lucia, Anguilla, Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

Emerle Tisson delivered a strong performance at the pageant. She won the new Caribbean Carnival Queen title after competing in different segments of the competition and impressed both the judges and the audience.

She also won the titles for Best Evening Wear and Best National Wear. Miss Barbados, Simone Williams won the Best Talent; Miss St. Maarten won the Best Swimsuit; and Miss St. Eustatius, Kentonea Fortin won the Best Answer to the Identical Question.

The Caribbean Carnival Queen 2026 was held under the theme “Queens of Sun and Soil.” During the Answer to the Identical Question round, all five contestants in the round were asked the same question, “The theme of this pageant is ‘Queens of Sun and Soil.’ In a region as diverse as the Caribbean, how can young women help protect our cultural roots while also bringing diverse people together?”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire, also extended his congratulations to the winners. He shared a post on his Facebook page that read, “Congratulations to Emerle Zing Tisson & her team on capturing the crown at the SXM Caribbean Carnival Queen Pageant last evening! In just one night, everything inspirational about our country was perfectly curated and executed; a reminder of the diverse talent and culture Saint Lucia has to offer.”

The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) also shared its pride for the successful hosting of the pageant. It stated, “This is only our second Caribbean pageant under our umbrella, and we aim to continue nurturing and growing this event through the cooperation of our Caribbean neighbors.”