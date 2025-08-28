Guyanese woman arrested at Dhaka Airport with Tk130 Crore worth of cocaine

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) detained the suspect after seizing the cocaine at the scene.

Dhaka: A shocking smuggling incident unfolded around 2 am on Tuesday in Hazrat International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh where a Guyanese woman was arrested with cocaine worth TK130 crore.

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) detained the suspect after seizing the cocaine on the spot. CIID Deputy Director Sonia Akter confirmed the suspect’s identity as 36-year-old Karen Pitula Stafli, who had reportedly arrived in Dhaka on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha.

CIID Deputy Director Akter stated that acting on an anonymous tip, officials intercepted the woman after she completed her arrival visa process and attempted to pass through the green channel. She further stated that her aircraft had landed at Gate No. 6 following which she was taken into custody and a thorough search of her luggage revealed 3 plastic jars containing 22 packages of cocaine wrapped in foil.

Also, the Department of Narcotics Control at the Dhaka Airport ran tests on the packages and confirmed the substance while highlighting that the drugs weigh 8.66 kg with an estimated market value of the drugs being around Tk130 crore. At the time of the seizure, the airport police and other intelligence agencies were also present.

The department confirmed that they have initiated legal proceedings under the Penal Code and Customs Act against the woman for the change smuggling. The officials also confirmed that the woman was arrested before as well under the same charge of drug trafficking.

They further confirmed that the suspect was earlier sentenced to four years in prison in Guyana in 2018 for trafficking over 2 pounds of cocaine.

Additionally, the department said that the case is currently pending and the fate of the suspect hangs in the balance. They are further urging people to help them to stop these kinds of incidents by reporting any suspicious activities with the police department.