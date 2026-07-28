Tobago: Jet Ski operator charged with manslaughter over death of seven-year-old Angelica Jogie

Three months after the fatal jet ski incident at Pigeon Point, police charged the 33-year-old operator following legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Trinidad and Tobago: 33-year-old Jet Ski operator Ashworth Burnnett was re-arrested and processed by officers of Trinidad and Tobago Police service on Monday, July 27 under the charge of manslaughter of seven-year-old Angelica Jogie.

As per the reports, the Director of Public Prosecutions advised that the criminal charges should be laid following the completion of investigations into the incident.

The three month old fatal jet ski accident claimed the life of seven-year-old Angelica Jogie, while she was on a family vacation at the Pigeon Point beach in Tobago. She was inside a designated bathing area at Pigeon Point when she was struck by the jet ski.

During the incident, her mother and another relative were also reported injured. The three were subsequently taken to Scarborough General Hospital, where the young girl was pronounced dead.

Burnnett was initially arrested the day after the incident but was released as the investigators continued gathering evidence. However, was taken back in custody and formally charged, following the legal advice from the DPP, as the officers reported to his home in Canaan on Monday.

The victim’s father, who is an air-conditioning technician, said that the development has provided the family with a measure of relief after so many months of grief and uncertainty. As he welcomed the decisions to lay charges, he noted that no court process could ever replace the precious daughter they lost.

“I feel kinda light now that some form of justice is served,” he said yesterday.

“I am a little happy about that but it cannot bring back a life. It still sad too. I still loss,” he said.

He further described the last three months as an emotional nightmare, reminiscing the pain, he said it remains as raw as it was on the day of the tragedy and that the family’s lives have been permanently changed.

“The last three months is still just like yesterday. It still feels just like yesterday. It is a really, really rough road we are going through and nobody could explain this.”

The Investigations were conducted under the leadership of Senior Superintendent Rodhill Kirk, Superintendent. Joseph, ASP Baccus, Inspector Alleyne and supported by Sergeant Jonas, and the Tobago Division.

The investigators reported that the investigations were handled with care concerning the complexity of the case, noting that it involved unique circumstances requiring detailed examination before changes could be approved.

Angelica’s family had previously initiated civil action against the Tobago House of Assembly, the Pigeon Heritage Park and Ashworth Burnnett, alleging negligence in relation to the fatal incident through a protocol letter, in which the attorneys representing the family noted that the death was preventable and alleged negligence and breach of duty by all parties.