Belize: 4-year-old Rigel Primiños drowns after falling into well at grandmother’s home 

The mother recounted that only minutes after he disappeared, the family discovered him inside a well on their property.

Belize: A family of Belize is in mourning after a heartbreaking accident which claimed the life of 4-year-old Rigel Primiños who allegedly drowned after falling into a well late Friday evening. According to the victim’s family, he was visiting his grandmother’s residence with his parents when he wandered off unnoticed.

The mother said that just a few moments later of him missing, desperate searches by family members ended in devastation when he was found inside a well on that property.

Despite desperate rescue efforts by first responders as well as villagers, the young child could not be saved. It is said that the child’s grandfather noticed the well cover open and Rigel’s sandals floating inside which led him to raise an alarm.

He would have turned five in January. Rigel was the elder of two children and leaves behind a three-year-old sister, confirmed his grandfather.

The child’s body was transported to Belize City for a post-mortem examination to confirm the reason behind his tragic death.

The incident has left the community in shock with locals taking to Facebook and expressing their condolences. “So sad those Wells needs to cover up mien to avoid these types of incidents my deepest Condolences to his Family may his soul rest in peace and rise in Glory with the Lord,” said a user named Shirl Lewis while another local said, “Why is it that people hear about children falling into wells and drowning, and yet they do not protect their own kids from the same fatality? Come on man! This type of incident has become too prevalent. Wise up people. Condolences to the family.”