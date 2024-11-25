The establishment of 11 new dialysis units at SLBMC in response to population’s increasing need for renal disease provision.

Under the stewardship of PM Gaston Browne, Antigua and Barbuda once again, stands to benefit from a revolutionary addition to its health systems. This will make Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) the dialysis centre of choice in the region with 11 new units being added to the facility.

The establishment of 11 new dialysis units at SLBMC in response to population’s increasing need for renal disease provision.

This is only the initial step of the ambitious project to transform the former hospital Holberton into a specialized center for renal replacement therapies with potential for up to 90 stations.

The ministry says that this development will help bring down the number of patients who have to wait in order to see a doctor or be admitted to an emergency ward. It will boost patients’ access to timely, quality care, and turn Antigua and Barbuda into a regional destination for sophisticated health services.

Since the coming into power of PM Browne, health has been accorded its rightful place as one of the main components of the country’s growth. As for services for residents of the country and also for the medical prosperity segment, it was his goal.

Currently, there is a scarcity of dialysis centers in the Caribbean region in general. And with the absence of such existing centers in Antigua and Barbuda in particular, the new installations present the country with a great opportunity to tap into the international market.

These are statements by Browne earlier: “It is not just about growing the healthcare sector, in all, it is about creating jobs and making sure our people live the best life they can.”

The dialysis project is another example of this paradigm where not the best interest of the people is put into consideration, but also a progressive economic plan.

The expansion dovetails with Browne’s vision for transformational growth, which includes diversification of the economy away from business tourist reliance and incorporation of groundbreaking sectors such as health care into the economy.

The Prime Minister has always been on record advocating for how Antigua and Barbuda is in a position to lead in regional fields where others are still struggling.

As a regional advocate, PM Browne is also making efforts to overcome the problem of shortage of specialized medical facilities across Caribbean countries. That is why investing in specialized facilities, according to his government, could create a domino effect that benefits healthcare in the region.

The dialysis project at SLBMC is not just a health improvement program, it is also a teller for Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s leadership vision. It also provides top-notch healthcare needs to the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and demonstrates the country to be a progressive and developing economy of Caribbean region.

Still on the table for analysis, under the able leadership of PM Gaston Browne the country is not only living but leading in the changing world.