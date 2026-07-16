Family of 7-year-old Angelica Jogie launches legal action over fatal Tobago jet ski tragedy

The family alleges negligence by the jet ski operator, the Tobago House of Assembly and Pigeon Point Heritage Park, claiming the fatal incident could have been prevented and resulted from multiple safety failures.

Trinidad and Tobago: The family of Angelica Jogie, who died in a jet ski incident at Pigeon Point Beach, Tobago, earlier on April 8, have officially initiated a legal action over the tragedy. The seven-year-old was struck and killed by a jet ski after it ploughed past the rope demarcating a bathing-only zone, that slammed into Angelica along with three other relatives.

The family has begun the legal proceedings through a 202-page pre-action protocol letter, claiming negligence and breach of duty by the jet ski operator, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and Pigeon Point Heritage Park.

The attorneys alleged that the incident was a result of institutional failures and could have been avoided but has exposed the public to the risk of injury and death. The family’s appeal is being represented by Freedom Law Chambers, headed by Anand Ramologan, SC.

Angelica’s parents, Arnold Jogie and Salisha Narine-Jogie, noted in the letter that the entire family, including their second daughter, Angelina, are traumatised by the incident. They mentioned that their home feels empty without Angelica.

“There is now a silence where Angelica’s voice ought to be,” the Jogies noted.

In the letter, the attorneys mentioned that the ambulance arrived after an hour-long delay. Also, A 32-year-old male suspect from Canaan was named in the letter as he fled from the scene after the incident.

As per the reports, he was arrested hours after the incident while asleep at his home, but was allegedly released by the police pending further investigation and he has still not been charged.

Jogie’s attorneys alleged that the jet ski operator drove the watercraft in a very dangerous and reckless manner, did not comply with safety regulations and demarcations, did not slow down or turn to avoid collision, showed insufficient regard for the presence of bathers and failed to take reasonable care for the safety of Angelica and other people involved in the incident.

Angelica’s mother was also injured by the jet ski and suffered injuries to her neck and spine and temporarily lost hearing in her left ear after being hit. She mentioned that the incident has affected her sleep, concentration, emotional stability and daily functions, as she missed one and a half months of work after the tragedy.

Attorneys said the claimants are all still receiving medical treatment following the incident and the assessment of injuries remains ongoing.

Through the letter, The Jogies are seeking damages for the death of Angelica, damages for personal injuries, pain and suffering, loss of earning capacity, loss of future earnings and loss of amenity, and damages for nervous shock and psychiatric injury.

Following that a special claim on behalf of Angelica’s estate was made for “loss of earning during the lost years” and “loss of expectation of life for $25,000” and/or whatever sum deemed appropriate by the court.

Furthermore, the parties have been given 28 days to respond to the letter and state their position on liability.

“If there is no admission of liability, we shall proceed to file our client’s claim without further notice,” the letter noted.

Secretary of Legal Affairs Adanna Joseph-Wallace was contacted following the claims, however, she said that she was not aware of the claim, and added that the THA has supported the family as best as it could.

Following the incident, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine warned that if the THA was sued, he would order the THA attorneys to sue the central government and Attorney General John Jeremie. He also noted that despite repeated complaints about unlawful jet ski operations at Pigeon Point, law enforcement failed to address those concerns.