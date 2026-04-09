2026-04-09 05:51:29
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Tragedy in Tobago: Angelic Jogie, 7, killed after jet ski strikes swimmers at Pigeon Point 

A seven-year-old girl, Angelica Saydee Jogie, was reportedly swimming with her family at around 5pm when the incident occurred in a designated safe bathing zone.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, a family vacation turned fatal when a jetski collided with a young girl and her other family members while they were in the sea at Pigeon Point Beach in Tobago. The shocking incident took place on Wednesday, leaving the family of Princes Town area in a state of utter shock.

According to the information, the victim has been identified as 7-year-old Angelica Saydee Jogie who was reportedly enjoying the water around 5 pm with her family members when the incident took place in a designated ‘safe bathing zone’ which was intended to protect swimmers.

Talking about the incident, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Farley Augustine said that the jetski operator breached this restricted area and also fled the incident scene immediately after the collision occurred.

Soon after the collision, the young child was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries, confirmed the authorities. The jetski involved in the incident has been seized by police as part of the ongoing investigation in Tobago.

Following the tragic incident, Augustine briefed the media and urged the operator to come forward to assist law enforcement in understanding the full circumstances which led to the tragedy. The Chief Secretary also expressed her deep condolences to the family and highlighted that the legal procedure would take its course.

He further announced that the Buccoo Reef Park including Pigeon Point Heritage Park will remain closed on Thursday, April 9, 2026, to allow for a thorough investigation. Not only this, but police have appealed the public for any information that could help locate the operator and bring closure to the family.

Jogie’s uncle Darren while recalling the tragedy said that he and other relatives were also struck and noted that they were bathing at Pigeon Point not too far from the ropes and this guy with this jet ski came suddenly and hit him, his brother and the child. He stated that the child got the full brunt of the jet ski which led to her whole face being mashed up.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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