Body of missing 14-year-old Axel Oroman found in Belize River after jet ski accident

Belize: The body of 14-year-old Axel Oroman, who went missing after falling off a jet ski near the Haulover Bridge in Belize, was found by police. According to the information, he was found on Sunday by a search team, who had been out since Saturday searching the Belize River.

Reports claim that Axel was operating a jet ski with 55-year-old Roy Kittler as his passenger when they reportedly lost control and were thrown into the river. While Kittler managed to swim back to the shore, but Axel did not come to the surface.

Since then, an extensive search was being conducted by the officials as well as members of the community. Following an unsuccessful search earlier on Sunday morning by the Belize Coast Guard, a group of civilians continued the search.

The efforts then led to the recovery of the dead body of Axel around 5 pm on Sunday. The body of the teenager was later transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where a postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of his death.

Following the body was found, lifeguards from Maya Princess Casino tried to rescue him but their efforts were in vain.

A police investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding behind this incident. Police said that they will await postmortem results to give more details about the incident.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the country with locals taking to Facebook and expressing their deepest condolences.

“Man this is so sad. Good that they found him but d hope was their that maybe he was tangle up in a mangrove and too weak to ask for help,” said one named Loiry Cast Valencia while another said, “God please give the family the strength they need my prayer for them during this difficult time. My condolences to all the family.”