Tobago announces packed 2026 calendar of festivals and events

Tobago’s 2026 calendar is packed with festivals, music and cultural events for locals and visitors alike.

Trinidad and Tobago: The island nation of Tobago is set for an exciting year with a full range of events from April to December. It includes a mix of sports, culture and community activities. This calendar allows both tourists and residents a way to prepare ahead of time so they can enjoy the culture and life of the island community.

Several large-scale events will be held this year. The Tobago Heritage Festival will commence on July 16, presenting the island’s culture in the spotlight through its performances and community activities.

The Blue Food Festival takes place on October 18, which focuses on local creative dishes. The Tobago Carnival runs from October 30 to November 1, which features music, costumes and celebration.

Calendar of Events

April 2026

Sunday School - 8:00 PM - Paris Bar, Buccoo

Reggae and R&B Nights - 8:00 PM - Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

Karaoke Night - Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

Pan & Roast - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

Karaoke Tuesdays - 6:00 PM - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

Sunset Jazz - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

Jade Monkey Karaoke - Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

Bonfire Night - Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

SNL (Saturday Night Live) - 9:00 PM - Barcode, Scarborough

Mix and Mingle - Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

Scarborough Fishermen Festival - April 3 - TBC

Brunch Burn Bachannal - April 4 - 2:00 PM - Healing Garden

Anchor Up - April 4 - 2:00 PM - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

Montgomery Moravian Church Missionary Festival - April 5 - 3:00 PM - Montgomery Moravian Church, Bethel

Easter Monday Mt. Pleasant Family Day / Goat Races - April 6 - Mt. Pleasant

Easter Tuesday Buccoo Goat and Crab Races - April 7 - Buccoo Integrated Facility

Bon Accord St. Francis Anglican Church Harvest - April 8 - Bon Accord / Canaan

Goodwood Methodist Church Harvest -: April 26 - Goodwood Methodist Church

Agri Tourism Fest and Bullet Run - TBA - 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM - Argyle

May 2026

Sunday School — Sundays — 8:00 PM — Paris Bar, Buccoo

Reggae and R&B — Sundays — 8:00 PM until — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

Karaoke — Sundays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

Pan & Roast — Mondays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

Karaoke Tuesdays — Tuesdays — 6:00 PM — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

Sunset Jazz — Wednesdays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

Jade Monkey Karaoke — Wednesdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

Bonfire — Saturdays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

SNL (Saturday Night Live) — Saturdays — 9:00 PM — Barcode, Scarborough

Mix and Mingle Saturdays — Saturdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

Canaan/Bon Accord Methodist Church Harvest — May 3rd — Canaan/Bon Accord Methodist Church

Belle Garden St. Edward Anglican Church Harvest Festival — May 3rd — 10:00 AM — Belle Garden

L’Anse Fourmi Harvest Festival — May 10th — L’Anse Fourmi

Whim St. Michael Anglican Church Harvest Festival — May 10th — Whim Village

Delaford St. Paul Anglican Church Harvest Festival — May 24th — 3:00 PM — Delaford Anglican Church, Delaford

PURE — May 30th — Location TBC

June 2026