Tobago announces packed 2026 calendar of festivals and events
Tobago’s 2026 calendar is packed with festivals, music and cultural events for locals and visitors alike.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Trinidad and Tobago: The island nation of Tobago is set for an exciting year with a full range of events from April to December. It includes a mix of sports, culture and community activities. This calendar allows both tourists and residents a way to prepare ahead of time so they can enjoy the culture and life of the island community.
Several large-scale events will be held this year. The Tobago Heritage Festival will commence on July 16, presenting the island’s culture in the spotlight through its performances and community activities.
The Blue Food Festival takes place on October 18, which focuses on local creative dishes. The Tobago Carnival runs from October 30 to November 1, which features music, costumes and celebration.
Calendar of Events
April 2026
Sunday School - 8:00 PM - Paris Bar, Buccoo
Reggae and R&B Nights - 8:00 PM - Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
Karaoke Night - Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
Pan & Roast - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine
Karaoke Tuesdays - 6:00 PM - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine
Sunset Jazz - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine
Jade Monkey Karaoke - Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
Bonfire Night - Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
SNL (Saturday Night Live) - 9:00 PM - Barcode, Scarborough
Mix and Mingle - Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
Scarborough Fishermen Festival - April 3 - TBC
Brunch Burn Bachannal - April 4 - 2:00 PM - Healing Garden
Anchor Up - April 4 - 2:00 PM - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine
Montgomery Moravian Church Missionary Festival - April 5 - 3:00 PM - Montgomery Moravian Church, Bethel
Easter Monday Mt. Pleasant Family Day / Goat Races - April 6 - Mt. Pleasant
Easter Tuesday Buccoo Goat and Crab Races - April 7 - Buccoo Integrated Facility
Bon Accord St. Francis Anglican Church Harvest - April 8 - Bon Accord / Canaan
Goodwood Methodist Church Harvest -: April 26 - Goodwood Methodist Church
Agri Tourism Fest and Bullet Run - TBA - 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM - Argyle
May 2026
Sunday School — Sundays — 8:00 PM — Paris Bar, Buccoo
Reggae and R&B — Sundays — 8:00 PM until — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
Karaoke — Sundays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
Pan & Roast — Mondays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine
Karaoke Tuesdays — Tuesdays — 6:00 PM — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine
Sunset Jazz — Wednesdays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine
Jade Monkey Karaoke — Wednesdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
Bonfire — Saturdays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
SNL (Saturday Night Live) — Saturdays — 9:00 PM — Barcode, Scarborough
Mix and Mingle Saturdays — Saturdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
Canaan/Bon Accord Methodist Church Harvest — May 3rd — Canaan/Bon Accord Methodist Church
Belle Garden St. Edward Anglican Church Harvest Festival — May 3rd — 10:00 AM — Belle Garden
L’Anse Fourmi Harvest Festival — May 10th — L’Anse Fourmi
Whim St. Michael Anglican Church Harvest Festival — May 10th — Whim Village
Delaford St. Paul Anglican Church Harvest Festival — May 24th — 3:00 PM — Delaford Anglican Church, Delaford
PURE — May 30th — Location TBC
June 2026
Sunday School — Sundays — 8:00 PM — Paris Bar, Buccoo
Reggae and R&B — Sundays — 8:00 PM until — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
Karaoke — Sundays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
Pan & Roast — Mondays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine
Karaoke Tuesdays — Tuesdays — 6:00 PM — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine
Sunset Jazz — Wednesdays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine
Jade Monkey Karaoke — Wednesdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
Bonfire — Saturdays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect
SNL (Saturday Night Live) — Saturdays — 9:00 PM — Barcode, Scarborough
Mix and Mingle Saturdays — Saturdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point
L’Anse Fourmi Methodist Church Harvest — June 3rd — L’Anse Fourmi Methodist Church
Bloody Bay Anglican Church Harvest Festival — June 7th — Bloody Bay Village
Roxborough St. Barnabas Anglican Church Harvest Festival — June 7th — Roxborough Village
The Soft Life — June 13th — Comfort Inn and Suites
Steelpan Tribute to Fathers — June 14th — Golden Lane Government Primary School
Black Rock Moravian Lovefeast — June 14th — Black Rock Moravian Church
L.O.S. – Launch of Summer — June 19th — 2:00 PM to 12:00 AM — Anchor Bar and Grill
Everything Mango — June 19th — Shaw Park Food Hub
Lambeau St. Nicholas Anglican Church Harvest Festival — June 21st — Lambeau Village
PAYNT The Summer — June 27th — Parade Grounds, Bacolet
Charlotteville Fisherman Festival — June 28th — Charlotteville
Bon Accord Moravian Love Feast — June 28th — 3:00 PM — Bon Accord Moravian Church
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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