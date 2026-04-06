2026-04-06 08:27:04
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Tobago announces packed 2026 calendar of festivals and events

Tobago’s 2026 calendar is packed with festivals, music and cultural events for locals and visitors alike.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: The island nation of Tobago is set for an exciting year with a full range of events from April to December. It includes a mix of sports, culture and community activities. This calendar allows both tourists and residents a way to prepare ahead of time so they can enjoy the culture and life of the island community.

Several large-scale events will be held this year. The Tobago Heritage Festival will commence on July 16, presenting the island’s culture in the spotlight through its performances and community activities.

The Blue Food Festival takes place on October 18, which focuses on local creative dishes. The Tobago Carnival runs from October 30 to November 1, which features music, costumes and celebration.

Calendar of Events

April 2026 

  • Sunday School - 8:00 PM - Paris Bar, Buccoo

  • Reggae and R&B Nights - 8:00 PM - Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Karaoke Night - Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

  • Pan & Roast - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

  • Karaoke Tuesdays - 6:00 PM - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

  • Sunset Jazz - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

  • Jade Monkey Karaoke - Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Bonfire Night - Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

  • SNL (Saturday Night Live) - 9:00 PM - Barcode, Scarborough

  • Mix and Mingle - Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Scarborough Fishermen Festival - April 3 - TBC

  • Brunch Burn Bachannal - April 4 - 2:00 PM - Healing Garden

  • Anchor Up - April 4 - 2:00 PM - Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt Irvine

  • Montgomery Moravian Church Missionary Festival - April 5 - 3:00 PM - Montgomery Moravian Church, Bethel

  • Easter Monday Mt. Pleasant Family Day / Goat Races - April 6 - Mt. Pleasant

  • Easter Tuesday Buccoo Goat and Crab Races - April 7 - Buccoo Integrated Facility

  • Bon Accord St. Francis Anglican Church Harvest - April 8 - Bon Accord / Canaan

  • Goodwood Methodist Church Harvest -: April 26 - Goodwood Methodist Church

  • Agri Tourism Fest and Bullet Run - TBA - 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM - Argyle

May 2026

  • Sunday School — Sundays — 8:00 PM — Paris Bar, Buccoo

  • Reggae and R&B — Sundays — 8:00 PM until — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Karaoke — Sundays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

  • Pan & Roast — Mondays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

  • Karaoke Tuesdays — Tuesdays — 6:00 PM — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

  • Sunset Jazz — Wednesdays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

  • Jade Monkey Karaoke — Wednesdays —  Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Bonfire — Saturdays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

  • SNL (Saturday Night Live) — Saturdays — 9:00 PM — Barcode, Scarborough

  • Mix and Mingle Saturdays — Saturdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Canaan/Bon Accord Methodist Church Harvest — May 3rd — Canaan/Bon Accord Methodist Church

  • Belle Garden St. Edward Anglican Church Harvest Festival — May 3rd — 10:00 AM — Belle Garden

  • L’Anse Fourmi Harvest Festival — May 10th — L’Anse Fourmi

  • Whim St. Michael Anglican Church Harvest Festival — May 10th — Whim Village

  • Delaford St. Paul Anglican Church Harvest Festival — May 24th — 3:00 PM — Delaford Anglican Church, Delaford

  • PURE — May 30th — Location TBC

June 2026

  • Sunday School — Sundays — 8:00 PM — Paris Bar, Buccoo

  • Reggae and R&B — Sundays — 8:00 PM until — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Karaoke — Sundays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

  • Pan & Roast — Mondays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

  • Karaoke Tuesdays — Tuesdays — 6:00 PM — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

  • Sunset Jazz — Wednesdays — Anchor Bar & Grill, Mt. Irvine

  • Jade Monkey Karaoke — Wednesdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • Bonfire — Saturdays — Moon Over Water Bar, Pleasant Prospect

  • SNL (Saturday Night Live) — Saturdays — 9:00 PM — Barcode, Scarborough

  • Mix and Mingle Saturdays — Saturdays — Jade Monkey Bar, Crown Point

  • L’Anse Fourmi Methodist Church Harvest — June 3rd — L’Anse Fourmi Methodist Church

  • Bloody Bay Anglican Church Harvest Festival — June 7th — Bloody Bay Village

  • Roxborough St. Barnabas Anglican Church Harvest Festival — June 7th — Roxborough Village

  • The Soft Life — June 13th — Comfort Inn and Suites

  • Steelpan Tribute to Fathers — June 14th — Golden Lane Government Primary School

  • Black Rock Moravian Lovefeast — June 14th — Black Rock Moravian Church

  • L.O.S. – Launch of Summer — June 19th — 2:00 PM to 12:00 AM — Anchor Bar and Grill

  • Everything Mango — June 19th — Shaw Park Food Hub

  • Lambeau St. Nicholas Anglican Church Harvest Festival — June 21st — Lambeau Village

  • PAYNT The Summer — June 27th — Parade Grounds, Bacolet

  • Charlotteville Fisherman Festival — June 28th — Charlotteville

  • Bon Accord Moravian Love Feast — June 28th — 3:00 PM — Bon Accord Moravian Church

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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