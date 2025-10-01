Organs of 13-year-old shooting victim Sanjay Samuel donated, saving five lives

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot on the morning of September 29 at a Dunkin' Donuts parking lot, when a teenager on a scooter allegedly approached him and shot him in the head.

New York: The death of 13-year-old Sanjay Samuel, gives hope of new life to five people after his family stated that they wished to donate Samuel’s organs two days after he was shot dead on Monday.

According to police reports, the 13-year-old boy was fatally shot on the morning of September 29 while at the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot with his friends, when a teenager in a scooter allegedly came up to him and shot him in the head.

Sanjay, who was a high school freshman, was then rushed to the Cohen's Children's Hospital where he remained in critical condition until Wednesday, October 1 when his family announced that he had died after doctors reported there was no more brain activity.

Following his death Sanjay’s family announced that they will be donating his organs confirming that among the receiver of the organs is a 13-year-old boy who received Sanjay’s heart, 15-year-old teen received Sanjay’s liver, while two adults in their 50s received his lungs, pancreas and kidneys.

The police identified Sanjay’s shooting as a targeted shooting and stated that they already have in custody a 16-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting Sanjay. With the suspect standing to face up to 25 years in prison.

Commenting on Sanjay’s passing and the organ donations that have gone to save the lives of 5 people Leonard Achan, the president of a nonprofit organization that helps coordinate organ donation, LiveOnNY, stated that Sanjay’s death is immeasurable as his organ donation will be felt in the individuals for a lifetime.

Achan, the LiveOnNY president went on to say Sanjay has given the gift of life four lives after donating six which is a rare circumstance and the organisation is incredibly grateful for the gift that his family offered in their difficult time.

The recipients of Samuel's organs reportedly live in New York, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

Sanjay, otherwise affectionately identified by his mother, Vilene Griffith as ‘Peanut’ was known as a joyful boy who had just started high school and was looking forward to trying out for the basketball team.

Various citizens including Mayor Eric Adams have poured out their condolences to Sanjay’s family. While Vilene, filled with grief and heartbreak, noted that the mayor should do something for violence and teens in New York by placing more police officers at schools that are at high risk in the morning and the afternoon.