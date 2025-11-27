Tourism Boom in St. Kitts: Eight cruise ships bring over 20,000 visitors in just two days

Tourism officials reported that nearly 12,000 cruise passengers flooded St. Kitts and Nevis' capital on Tuesday as four ships docked at the port.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Carnival-like atmosphere filled Port Zante as eight cruise ships docked in St. Kitts and Nevis and thousands of passengers descended into the island's capital city Basseterre between Tuesday and Wednesday boosting the island's tourism income.

Cruise ships that docked in St. Kitts on Tuesday, November 25, included the Italian-registered AIDAsol, which arrived from Antigua with 2,162 passengers before departing for St. Maarten. Similarly, Arvia, a modern family-friendly cruise ship operated by P&O Cruises, arrived from Martinique with 5,306 passengers and later also set sail for St. Maarten.

Holland America "Koningsdam" also docked on the port with 2,460 passengers on board before cruising to St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands. The Marella Explorer II which arrived from Barbados was also one of the cruise ships that docked for a day in St. Kitts on Tuesday, having approximately 1,909 passengers inside, before setting sail to St. Maarten.

On Wednesday, November 26, four additional cruise vessels brought thousands of passengers into St. Kitts, filling the capital city with visitors exploring Basseterre’s streets and shopping for local souvenirs. The ships that docked were Allure of the Seas, Celebrity Apex, Emerald Sakara, and Mein Schiff 2.

Once the cruise ships docked at Port Zante, thousands of passengers and crew members descended into St. Kitts’ capital city, Basseterre, to explore its streets, historic sites, and local charm. Others headed straight to the island’s taxi drivers and tour operators for guided excursions and scenic trails across St. Kitts, immersing themselves in the rich culture, warm hospitality, and breathtaking natural beauty of the island.

Several local vendors, restaurateurs and other persons in the tourism industry were also kept busy by the masses who shopped for locally-made craft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante, and tried the local cuisines.

As the holiday season has officially begun, the island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis is set to see many cruise ships in the days to come, which will boost the island's tourism and revenue.