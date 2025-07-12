Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast 2025 ends with Amazonian Warriors as champions

Saint Lucia: The Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast 2025 has ended after two weeks of a series of thrilling matches with Amazonian Warriors emerging as the winners. Some of Saint Lucia’s finest cricketers participated in the tournament, which drew a large audience in both the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and the Gros Islet Mini Stadium with spectators from all over the island and from across the Caribbean region.

The series was held from June 24 to July 8 and matches were played in a round-robin format. In the 2025 edition, a total of six regional teams competed against each other including Amazonian Warriors, Bamboo Blasters, Calabash Giants, Iyanola Heritage, Piton Strikers and Whiptail Smashers.

The Amazonian Warriors emerged as champions in this year’s tournament after a very competitive final game, defeating Iyanola Heritage by 10 wickets. Their all-round performance throughout the tournament helped them win the final match. The team lifted the trophy after weeks of intense matches filled with big hits, quick wickets and dramatic turn-arounds.

Several players that stood out during the tournament:

Stephen Naitram - Most Runs (385)

Khan Elcock - Most Wickets (12)

Nathaniel Joseph (Emerging Player)

Dane Edward (Finals MVP)

Stephen Naitram (Tournament MVP)

President of SLNCA announces plans for growth of cricket programs

President of the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA), Wayne Auguste announced that the tournament contributed to increased revenue that will be strategically used in grassroots cricket development in all 17 constituencies of the country.

He said, “We are especially pleased to announce that the tournament generated a financial surplus, which will be reinvested directly into our national grassroots cricket program. This is a significant step forward as we continue to expand structured coaching and competitions for boys and girls in all 17 constituencies.”

Further, Auguste thanked all sponsors and partners, including FLOW, Laborie Credit Union, and Ackelles Holdings, for their continuous belief in the power of sports to transform lives. He added, “Their support remains vital as we work to build a stronger, more inclusive cricketing future for Saint Lucia.”