Cricketer Daren Sammy Loses Wallet Full of Cash, Cards, Asks Public for Help

The cricketer is urging the public across Saint Lucia to contact him in case they found the wallet having his IDs as he is in real need of them

Cricketer Daren Sammy lost his wallet full of cash, bank cards and driving license on Thursday night near Choc. The Saint Lucian cricketer has sought public help by posting it on his Facebook account.

Sammy said that he had gone to watch a movie, when he lost his wallet and later discovered it after reaching home.

According to Daren Sammy, the wallet had his ID cards and his driver's licence which he really wants back because the documents are very important. It is apparent that the cinema had a huge crowd, but it is not yet clear to Sammy whether he dropped it, or someone took it out of his pocket.

“Daam….. I lost my wallet last night at the cinema. Had a fair bit of cash however it’s my bank and ID cards and my driver's license I want back asap. Link me if you found it."

Soon after Daren Sammy posted of lost wallet, several users asked him to freeze his bank accounts in order to stay safe from any of the banking frauds.

While the post had several likes, comments and shares, but there is no report of the wallet being found by anyone as of now. Locals are expressing their support towards him and are suggesting him ways to never lose it again.

A user named Clava Eirexod said that she also lost her wallet on Wednesday, but a nice person returned it back.

“I hope that my story yesterday will also be yours to tell, because I lost mine yesterday and it was returned with all its contents. There are good people out there and I hope one of them found it,” said Eirexod.

Another user also advised Daren Sammy to get an Apple Air Tag in future, saying that the GPS tracking can help greatly in such circumstances.