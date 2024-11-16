England clinches another victory over West Indies, leads by 3-0 in Rivalry T20I series

In an electrifying match between England and West Indies, England took full advantage of another poor batting performance by the opponent team to claim a tense three wicket victory in the third T20 International and claimed 3-0 lead in the ongoing best of five series.



The 3rd match of this Rivalry T20I series was held at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia on Thursday, November 14, 2024.



Only three West Indies batsmen made it into double digits after they lost the toss and were made to bat in the beginning for the third consecutive time and they could only muster 145 for eight from their 20 overs.



Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone then played their significant knocks and England team edged to 149 for seven in 19.2 overs to capture the series with just two matches to play.



It was reported that Curran top scored with 41 while skipper Livingstone scored 39, and opener Will Jacks chipped in with 32 runs.



Meanwhile, Akeal Hosein was the best bowler for West Indies as he took 4 for 22 from his four overs, Gudakesh Motie 1 for 27, Alzarri Joseph 21 not out and Romario Shepherd 30.



The victory was set up by another outstanding display of fast bowling by the opening pair of England of Jofra Archer 1 for 25, and Player-of-the-Match Saqib Mahmood, took 3 for 17, putting the home side at the backfoot from the get go while Jamie Overton bagged three for 20.



The two teams are now set to face each other in the fourth and fifth T20I on Saturday and Sunday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia from 4 pm onwards.



Notably, left arm seamer Obed McCoy has now been added to the 15 player squad for the West Indies Senior Men’s T20I and he is replacing medium-pacer Matthew Forde for the rest of the five match T20I series against England in Saint Lucia.



It is reported that Forde sustained a left thigh injury during the match’s training on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 in Saint Lucia. The 22-year-old Forde will continue to be monitored by the medial professionals as he works toward a full recovery.



As a result of this, McCoy, who was initially unavailable because of an injury sustained during the Caribbean Premier League has now been cleared to return to play. The left arm player will now join the squad ahead of the back-to-back matches over the weekend which will close out the Rivalry series.



Also, the West Indies have also added all-rounder Shamar Springer and pacer Alzarri Joseph to their T20I squad before the final leg of the "Rivalry" series against England. This was in a bid to make the team powerful as it had already lost two initial matches held in Barbados.



Springer who recently made his debut on an international stage on the West Indies tour of Sri Lanka came in as a replacement for Andre Russell who suffered a injury on his left ankle during the opening T20I held in Barbados.



Meanwhile, Joseph rejoined the squad after a two match suspension and took the spot of Shamar Joseph.



The West Indies are down to 0-3 in the five match series and these changes strive to boost the team for the rest of the two matches.

The West Indies T20I squad for Saint Lucia matches is as follows:

Captain: Rovman Powell

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Shimron Hetmyer

Terrance Hinds

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Gudakesh Motie

Nicholas Pooran

Sherfane Rutherford

Romario Shepherd

Shamar Springer

The West Indies now look forward to giving their best performance in the next two matches and avoid their disappointing defeat.