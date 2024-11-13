Saint Lucia prepares to host final leg of ‘Rivalry’ T20I series between West Indies & England

Saint Lucia is all set to host three matches for the upcoming ‘Rivalry’ T20I series between West Indies and England. The highly anticipated five match series will kick off in Barbados with the first two matches held on November 9 and 10.



The matches will now move to Saint Lucia with the final games taking place on November 14, 16 and 17 at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.



While expressing its excitement, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority invited everyone to visit the island and experience Saint Lucia beyond the boundaries. The authority said that from November 14 to 17, the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground will be hosting the epic showdown between West Indies and England.



The matches will provide huge excitement for both cricket lovers and first time visitors as the players are anticipated to give a tough competition to each other.



The tourism authority of Saint Lucia further asked the interested patrons to grab their tickets now for the Saint Lucia matches at the Daren Sammy Stadium by visiting tickets.windiescricke.com.



People have various options to choose from including group stand, Johnson Charles, Party Stand, Castries, Gros Islet and Pavilion.



Notably, the first two matches which took place in Barbados were won by England, creating a serious atmosphere among fans of West Indies team. The fans are now looking forward to a victory for West Indies during the matches in Saint Lucia.



While the West Indies T20I team remained a dominant force at home as they were unbeaten in four T20 International Series since 2023, their performance during the first two matches were not satisfactory and they are now preparing for the three matches in the Caribbean.



The Cricket West Indies has also announced changes to its squad for the final leg of the ‘Rivalry’ series with the squad including Rovman Powell (Captain), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.