Julien Alfred celebrates 25th birthday with dominant 100m victory in Oslo

The Saint Lucian sprinter secured her second Diamond League win in under two weeks, extending her unbeaten run this season with a wind-assisted 10.76 seconds performance.

Saint Lucia: Olympic Champion Julien Alfred marked her 25th birthday in the best way possible on Wednesday night as she powered to victory in the women’s 100 metres at the Bislett Games in Oslo. The Saint Lucian sprinter stormed across the finish line in 10.76 seconds and collected her second Diamond League victory in less than two weeks.

The achievement also marks Aflred’s fourth consecutive win this year as well as her sixth fastest 100m time in any conditions.

She ran ahead of Tokyo 2025 200m silver medallist Amy Hunt with officials reporting that the race had a tailwind of 3.2 metres per second. Hunt reportedly finished in 10.99 seconds becoming the only other runner completing the race under 11 seconds while New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs stood third with 11.03 seconds.

The video of her latest race was shared by the official page of Wanda Diamond League on their official Facebook account with them noting, “The favourite delivered. A commanding run and 10.76 on the clock saw the sprint star Julien Alfred live up to expectations in Oslo.”

Notably, Julien Alfred beat World champion Melissa Jefferson Wooden in the 200m race last week in Rome. Her victory on Wednesday was her fourth straight outdoor win after two in April at the Texas Invitational.

Following her victory, Alfred said that she is healthy and she is happy to get the victory here. She added that she is trusting herself a lot more and is having so much more fun. Alfred noted that before she came here, her mental coach said to her, “When you be yourself, it is the most powerful thing that you can do,” to which she added that she can learn more and more from her experiences.

According to the athlete, as long as she finishes healthy, she is happy about it. She said that she worked very hard to get to this point in her life and just being here, racing amongst the best athletes in the world, she is appreciating every chance she gets to run.