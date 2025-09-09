Senator Phillip Edward Alexander hits back Rhoda Bharath’s Claims, slams her as ‘Psychotic Obsession’

Trinidad and Tobago: Senator Phillip Edward Alexander of Trinidad and Tobago has strongly denied allegations made by blogger Rhoda Bharth, also known as 'PNM Newsauce'. He accused her of spreading false news about him and his son, claiming she is framing him with fabricated stories about him and his family.

Alexander also said in a public meeting that “Bharath has a long history of stalking and targeting him”, and emphasised her behaviour as a ‘borderline psychotic obsession’. He also addressed that wherever he goes, she always follows him and also comments on his social media posts.

The politician denied Rhoda's recent claim that his son had received a traffic ticket and used his influence to get special treatment. He emphasized, 'As a politician and activist, I have never used my powers or advocated for myself to gain shortcuts.'

He further claimed that “if his son ever puts himself in a position where he gets a traffic ticket or any other kind of ticket, or puts himself in any kind of situation, he is raised well enough by both of his parents to take and know the responsibility."

According to the senator, he never used his personal contacts or asked for any personal favours when he used to work as an advisor to the Minister of National Security, despite he always helped other by using his connections.

Alexander also puts blame on the blogger that "she twisted his words from an old election video of him in which he was jokingly said something related to the police interaction of his own”. In addition to this he said that "she also added her own words or own psychosis to it, to make up things that never ever happened.”

He also reaffirmed his support for the Trinidad and Tobago police service force while claiming that he has never threatened the office of the T&T nor intervened in personal matters, challenging anyone claiming otherwise to prove their case publicly.

Senator Phillip expressed that he will take legal action against her, and he is also ready to fight and will take the matter into the court of public opinion. He concluded by stating that there are more than enough issues to fight over without resorting to making up lies.