Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bahamas until 8 am today

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has re-issued a severe thunderstorm warning which will remain in effect till 8 am today (August 20, 2024).



According to the information, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for North Abaco its Cays, South Andros along with their adjacent waters while the same warning for New Providence, North and Central Eleuthera and their adjacent waters has been cancelled.



This comes after 5:55 am, when the office detected lightning and the radar and satellite imagery depicted a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms moving north eastwestward and east towards and across the warning areas.



It was reported that there is an elevated risk for severe weather across the country with showers possibly heavy at times, thunderstorms and gusty winds in or near showers/thunderstorms.



The Met Office further noted that these showers and thunderstorms are associated with troughing across the area.



It was also reported that some of these showers will be locally heavy and thunderstorms will remain strong to severe at times causing strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, heavy downpours, hail and possible waterspout or tornadic activity.



Localised flooding is also possible during the passage of these storms, added the office. It also urged the boaters in the warning areas to seek safe harbours and warned the residents in the warning area to remain indoors and away from windows when conditions worse.



They further remarked that residents should not seek shelter under trees or in water as these can become lightning conductors.



Furthermore, beachgoers are also asked by the weather experts to exercise caution due to the elevated risk of rip currents along Atlantic exposures.



On the other hand, the sky conditions in the Bahamas are a mix of cloudy, hot and a bit breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms through tonight, having 60% chances of heavy rainfall.



The Department of Meteorology emphasized that they will again issue the warning at 8 am if the conditions continue to have possible impacts for the island nation.