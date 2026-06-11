No body cameras used in fatal police operations that left 11 dead: INDECOM

The incidents included two separate cases where four men were killed and three other shootings where one person was killed in each case.

Jamaica: The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has confirmed that the police officers involved in five fatal shootings across Jamaica were not using body-worn cameras. These incidents led to the death of eleven people within a 24 hour period in St James, St Catherine, Clarendon, and St Andrew.

According to INDECOM, the incidents included two separate cases where four men were killed and three other shootings where one person was killed in each case.

During a police operation in Retirement, St James, the officers were searching for the four men in connection to a murder case. The two parties exchanged fire with each other which resulted in the death of the four suspects.

Three of them have been identified as 55-year-old Bryan Fairclough, 27-year-old Brian Fairclough, and 26-year-old Jahmar Ashman. The identity of the fourth victim remains unknown.

Investigators said that they were notified of all five incidents in a short time frame. The deaths have raised the number of people killed in security force operations to 14 in June and 153 for the year so far.

Several victims from related incidents on June 9 across St Catherine, Clarendon, and St Andrew have also not been identified yet.

INDECOM has made an appeal to the general public for assistance. They are asking for information, pictures, and video footage which may prove useful in the investigation.

“Independent witness accounts and visual evidence remain critical to ensuring a thorough, impartial and comprehensive investigation,” noted the Independent Commission of Investigations.

Officials also reported that seven firearms were recovered at the scenes. Investigations are still ongoing.

Locals are expressing their shock over the social media and urging for more transparent investigations into the matter. One individual said, “I think all citizens should wear body camera if the police are not if we don't trust them.”

Another person said, “Every operation their is someone in control of the operation so hold him accountable for the officers not wearing body camera.”