Elderly man slain in broad daylight near Opposition Leader’s office in Trinidad

The suspect is accused of attacking an elderly man, slashing his throat with a sharp object before fleeing.

Trinidad and Tobago: An elderly man was killed on Friday, October 10, 2025 along Guanapo Street in Arima constituency, Trinidad. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Department confirmed that the incident took place near the Office of Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles at the corner of Calcutta and Guanapo Streets.

According to police reports, the suspect allegedly attacked an elderly man, slashing his throat with a sharp object before fleeing the scene. The victim attempted to flee for his life but collapsed on the pavement near the office after a short distance.

The police officials said that they received a tip about the incident and upon arrival they found the man lying on the street. The District Medical Officer examined the victim's body and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities claimed that they took the victim's body to the Forensic Science Centre for the post-mortem examination to discover the reason behind the death. They also claimed that the preliminary reports suggested that the victim’s throat was slit by the suspect during the attack.

Police officers and crime scene investigators immediately responded to the scene, processing the area and cordoning it off as enquiries continued.

The officials emphasized that the deceased's identity has not yet been confirmed, and they are working diligently to identify him. They urged the public to come forward with any information that may aid in the investigation and help identify the suspect.

The CCTV footage of the incident is also going viral on social media with the community still in belief with several pointing out at the government and the Prime Minister and are blaming them for the increase in crime incidents. “How many more deaths we have to witness in this country, how many more innocent will lose their lives,” said a local.

The public began pointing fingers at the authorities, criticizing their handling of the situation and saying, "We have to protect ourselves now because the officials can't seem to keep us safe."