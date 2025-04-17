Hakim Quashie killed in early morning airport shooting minutes after landing in Trinidad

The attack, occurred around 2:00 am shortly after multiple flights had landed, was described by witnesses as chaotic.

Trinidad and Tobago: One man is dead and another wounded following an early morning shooting just outside the Arrival Terminal at the Piarco International Airport. The incident took place earlier today in Trinidad.

According to the information, the deceased has been identified around 6:45 am as Hakim Quashie, also known as ‘Sours’ of Nicholas Street Maraval. Police are describing the incident as a well-planned and executed hit.

According to reports, the attack occurred around 2:00 am, shortly after multiple flights had landed. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic. One of the eyewitnesses said, “People were screaming and running everywhere. With four flights landing at the same time, there were many passengers, including families with young children. Some even left their luggage behind as they rushed”

The preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was controlling Coco Jah and other parts of Maraval. Additionally, the injured man has been identified as Jeremy Diaz of Back Street Le Platte Village, Maraval.

Both men were rushed to Arima Hospital, where Hakim Quashie was pronounced dead at 2:20 am. The police are conducting an investigation into the early morning airport shooting and have yet to determine the origin of the gunshots.

Another eyewitness at the Piarco International Airport reported to a local reporter that because of the incident, the airport authorities cleared customs of passengers very quickly. “That was the fastest I ever cleared customs. Passed through the side door and was told not to turn left. I saw him being attended to. I was very disappointed by the lack of security and police, no contingency plans in place. Very sad state. They looked confused and didn’t know what to do, no safety for passengers,” he said.

The shocking incident has left locals across Trinidad and Tobago worried about safety at the airport, which they say usually has a strong police presence.

“We have more security and police for parking and vehicles around the compound but nothing in place for robbery, hostages, attacks, etc. Typical Trinidad,” wrote a user named Rajesh Boysie while another user said, “That’s the new way of welcoming people into Trinidad. Great is the current government.”