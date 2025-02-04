Nevis invests in early education with significant rehabilitation of Charlestown Preschool

St Kitts and Nevis: The Nevis Island Administration has made a significant investment in the newly refurbished Charlestown Preschool to provide a modernised and enhanced learning environment for the children.

The school was reopened last week following a brief ceremony featuring officials from the administration including Premier Mark Brantley who also interacted with the young pre-schoolers afterwards.

According to the information, the major upgrades included a complete roof replacement, expansion of bathrooms, offices and kitchen as well as an additional storage space. The renovations addressed long standing issue of infrastructural concerns, ensuring a safer and more functional space for both staff and students alike.

Premier Brantley emphasised the significance of investing in early childhood education and said that this renovation was truly timely and necessary and it reflects the commitment to providing quality education.

He added that the 36 students who are in the school presently and the 10 staff members were also delighted to return to their new school as the new environment sets the stage for a brighter tomorrow.

Also, Minister of Education Troy Liburd expressed his gratitude to the NIA Cabinet for its support in approving the much-required upgrades. He called it a ‘worthwhile investment’ and said that it was money well spent.

According to the Minister, the roof was completely taken off, the building was expanded, bathrooms were all redone, another room for the supervisor was created and an additional space for storage was also built.

He added that there is still a little bit to be done in the yard, but he is overjoyed that the administration was able to make a difference at the Charlestown Preschool.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works Spencer Brand, lauded the school remarkable legacy and said that the facility has been in place for 41 years now and said that the refurbishment has put an entirely new school in place.

While addressing the staff and children, he expressed his hope that they will enjoy the environment, experience and that every single thing that they do will go down to the benefit of generations yet unborn.

Education Officer Dawny Lanny, who chaired the reopening ceremony, lauded the NIA for its commitment towards enhancing educational infrastructure and ensuring that generations to come will continue to benefit from a modernised learning experience.